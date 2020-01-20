Humphries from the USA on top of the women's World Championship rankings paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 20, 2020

IGLS, Austria – Kaillie Humphries of the US expanded her lead on Saturday in the women’s World Championship standings in collaboration with Sylvia Hoffman to pick up a bronze medal at this weekend’s stop in historic Innsbruck.

Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany won the race in 1 minute, 47.34 seconds. Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte of Germany became second in 1: 47.53 and hardly stopped Humphries and Hoffman – third in 1: 47.56.

Humphries, who didn’t race last season and switched to the American team from her native Canada last September, now has a 23-point lead over Stephanie Schneider in the season. Schneider was fifth on Saturday.

“It was racing very close today,” said Humphries after her third medal in five races this season – and the 51st of her career. “We are still behind the Germans in the beginning and we still have some work to do, but it is a process. We continue to grow and I will return to all these songs for the first time in two years. Is fantastic. ”