In the latest and juiciest lobster rumors, the Wall Street Journal claims that “people familiar with the matter” say GM is bringing back lobsters under the GMC brand as an electric off-road pickup model. The truck, which is slated to make its debut in early 2022, will be demonstrated by basketball genius LeBron James at this year’s Super Bowl, the news website sources.

We’ve heard rumors that GM may bring the Dead-Since-2010 Hummer brand back to life As a brand for electric off-road vehicles, it was said on the road that the vehicles would be built in the GM plant in Detroit-Hamtramck. We also know with certainty that GM plans to sell an electric pickup. But now we’ve got fresh details from the Wall Street Journal regarding LeBron James, the calendar year 2022, and the GMC brand from Los Angeles Lakers triple twin machine. From the magazine:

General Motors Co. GM -1.23% is resurrecting the Hummer name in a fully electric van that will be sold under the GMC brand, according to people familiar with the matter ten years ago.

GM has recruited NBA superstar LeBron James to promote Hummer’s return, including a plan to air a commercial during next month’s Super Bowl, said one of these people and another who was aware of the advertising plans.

The new Hummer model, which is expected to be available at the beginning of 2022, is expected to be sold in small quantities as a robust, jeep-like van for off-road enthusiasts, said those responsible.

The story goes on to say that there is no plan to make Hummer your own brand – it will only be a GMC model.

The procurement for this is a bit nebulous, so we’ll take this with a grain of salt for now, but it’s still fun to think about, though I’m a bit doubtful if this is a good idea.

I’m actually a lobster excuse. I think the Hummer brand got such a bad reputation, not because the vehicles were bad or even so thirsty compared to what was still on the road at the time. (Heck, even if you look at modern SUVs and SUVs, Hummers don’t really differ in terms of basic equipment). No, I think it all came down to timing and the fact that the brand only made large trucks and SUVs that are not inherently fuel efficient. I just quote myself to drive this point home:

I think the biggest factor was timing. Although Hummer made its debut at the beginning of this millennium, it was still a young brand at the time of the great recession. With falling jobs and rising fuel prices, gas-powered SUVs became mock objects, and with Hummer in the spotlight, the crosshairs turned in the direction. Since then, the brand has been seen as a brand of abundance and enjoyment, even if it isn’t really as much a culprit as many modern brands.

My colleague Andrew added that timing was only one factor in starting the lobster name. The bankruptcy of GM and Hummer’s connection to unpopular conflicts in the Middle East were also important. From Andrew:

Hummer, on the other hand, became the figurehead of controversial conflicts in the Middle East. People who may have been Hummer’s target market may have suffered from PTSD after being on duty.

In the second half of the 2000s, environmental protection as a pop culture rose sharply along with gasoline prices, and suddenly it became very uncomfortable to have a large carbon footprint for its own sake. The whole thing about the US government’s rescue of GM didn’t exactly support Hummer’s feeling of invincibility.

With that in mind, getting the Hummer brand back on the market could be risky, but at the same time I can think of very few measures that would cause a stir and draw attention to GM’s electrification efforts than a battered brand that Known for excessive gasoline is consumption in one that does not use gasoline at all.

Hopefully we will soon find out if GM will do this. I contacted the automaker and they refused to comment.