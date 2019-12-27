Human rights experts call on Pakistan to free the scholar from blasphemy and lift the death sentence – National

Loading...

United Nations human rights experts called on the Pakistani Supreme Court on Friday to free the liberal academic Junaid Hafeez from blasphemy allegations and to lift his death sentence.

In a joint statement last week, they referred to Hafeez’s subordinate court conviction as a “travesty of justice,” saying the senior judges should acquit former university lecturers on appeal.

CONTINUE READING:

Former dictator Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in Pakistan



"We call on Pakistan's superior courts to immediately hear his appeal, to overturn the sentence and to acquit him," said the independent experts, who include UN investigators of freedom of religion, unlawful killings and arbitrary detention.

In 2013, students from the university where Hafeez was teaching accused him of blasphemous Facebook posts. The offensive Islam prophet, Mohammad, must face a death penalty in Pakistan consisting of 95 percent Muslims.

2:13

Canadian couple in limbo with adoption from Pakistan

Canadian couple in limbo with adoption from Pakistan

His lawyers say he was framed by students of a militant Islamist party because of his liberal and secular views. This month, a U.S. religious freedom commission placed Hafeez on the list of global victims.

The story continues under the advertisement

Hafeez & # 39; family and lawyers issued a statement that the process was characterized by a "wave of fear" and intimidation after Hafeez & # 39; original defender, Rashid Rehman, was shot in 2014 after agreeing to take the case.

Nobody was charged with this murder.

The family and lawyers said they would appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court.

CONTINUE READING:

629 Pakistani girls were sold as brides and brought to China since 2018



International law only allows the death penalty in exceptional cases and requires indisputable evidence of premeditated murder, according to the UN experts.

“The death sentence imposed on Mr. Hafeez is neither based on law nor on evidence and therefore violates international law. Enforcement of the judgment would mean arbitrary murder, ”they said.

"We are seriously concerned that blasphemy charges are still being raised against people who legally exercise their rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression," they added.

00:59

Christian Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan "to Canada"

Christian Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan "to Canada"

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR