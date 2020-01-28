An Ontario Human Rights Commission tribunal will hold a hearing in London on Wednesday as it examines whether students with reading disabilities get the support they need at school to learn to read.

The committee launched the “right to read” survey last October in response to concerns that schools do not meet the needs of students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

“Learning to read is not a privilege, it’s a human right,” said Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhame in a release. “This study will assess whether school boards use fact-based approaches to meet their human rights obligations.”

More than a quarter of grade 3 students in Ontario and 53 percent of grade 3 students with special needs did not meet the provincial standard for reading, the Education Quality and Accountability Office said.

Students who can no longer read at school struggle and are vulnerable to mental health and behavioral problems, bullying and early school leaving, said Mandhame, adding the problem is “disturbing” because reading disorders can be remedied with early interventions.

During the day, Manhame will meet with officials from the Thames Valley District School Board to investigate whether students receive the support they need and later listen to parents, students, and educators throughout the region.

Tamara Kaattari, executive director of Literacy Link South Central, a network of 25 adult literacy agencies, said that if students fall behind in grades 2 and 3, “it is very, very difficult for them to catch up” when they are in class 6.

About 15 percent of the population is affected by learning disabilities, the most common of which is dyslexia, she said.

“A disproportionately high level of those people made our programs,” said Kaattari. “By the time people step into our programs, whether they are (in their) 20s or 30s, 40s or 50s, they have gone through years of struggle. They can inherit things that go together with a low level of literacy: poverty, unemployment and crime. It is not a direct correlation, but you limit your chances and sometimes people get creative to make ends meet and that doesn’t work well. “

Vito Mendonca, community development manager for ATN Access for Persons with Disabilities Inc., an agency that helps people with disabilities find work and achieve educational goals, said many clients with literacy problems walk through the door, “often aggravated by failure receive the right accommodation and supports.

“It’s where there can be a learning disability or another type of barrier that can affect learning,” he said. “At school level you sometimes have cases where students are not supported by an individual education plan, who may not receive it because of a lack of money and may not be assessed to get a diagnosis.”

Andrew Canham, Chief Inspector of Special Education at the Thames Valley Board, said the Board is one of eight to visit the committee in the province.

“Students in the province of Ontario, especially students with reading difficulties, may not have meaningful access to education,” he said. “They look at whether school boards meet that need.”

Canham said the committee asked the board for information about mandatory screening, reading intervention programs, and psycho-educational assessments.

“They asked us nearly 100 questions to which our board submitted a written response,” he said.

One question was whether the board has a mandatory early identification program that tests primary students “on their knowledge of decoding strategies or chronological awareness,” he said.

“We were able to answer yes,” Canham said.

[email protected]

If you go

What: Public hearing for right to read research by Ontario Human Rights Commission

True: Amethyst Demonstration School, 1515 Cheapside St., London

When: Wednesday, 6-9 pm; registration starts at 5:30 pm