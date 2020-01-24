Hulus 'Shrill' disappointed with shy season 2

The following is a spoiler free review by Shrill Season 2.



In its season one finale, Hulu’s Shrill declared war.

Annie Easton, played by Aidy Bryant, spent the last scene of the first season of her show hurling a potted plant through the window of a truck. As the asshole owner of the truck chased her down the street, Annie fled triumphantly and smiled ear to ear as the last words of the season “fat bitch” hung in the air.

Shrill got to the point after only six short episodes: The way society deals with women, especially fat women, makes you sick. It’s hateful discrimination, and if you can’t see it? Got a potted plant. Critics applauded the news. Rumors of an Emmy nomination for Bryant whirled around. Shrill was a success.

Annie’s douchey friend Ryan is alive and takes time for the screen.

In the second season, the series experiences its second hard slump – it acts with a bold feminist attitude for eight episodes of very sweet, very boring, whatever.

The brave comedy falls into a series of traps that our beloved Annie is less and less convinced of. It’s a disappointing turn that doesn’t make the show irresolvable, but jeopardizes its future.

For starters, Shrill Season 2 ventures into very little (if any) unexplored territory. Episodes like the still perfect and very original “pool” are a no-show, replaced by stories about wrong job interviews and soured date nights. Instead of the antics that we had expected from the brazen author of “Hello, I’m Fat”, Annie examines storylines made and revised by countless other shows about privileged, white, millennial women who write on the Internet.

Many of them revolve around a guy (with a long, audible sigh). Annie’s douchey boyfriend Ryan, who I still can’t believe she didn’t flip in season 1, lives and takes time to watch the screen.

To be clear, I adore actor Luka Jones and his chemistry with Bryant is wonderful. But this fictional baby boy has no right to the many, many scenes that he gets in season 2. Again and again we observe how he does not meet the requirements of an adult man, let alone another significant one. Annie gets angry. They fight. He is sorry. She forgives him.

Suffice it to say that Annie’s journey is less about her and more about “them”.

As a result, the more interesting aspects of shrill are overridden. As in season 1, Annie’s roommate Fran, played by the dazzling Lolly Adefope, doesn’t get enough to do. It’s better than when she fulfilled the “best black friend” stereotype, but Fran’s emotional arches remain under pressure and Adefope’s talent is underutilized. (However, in episode 4, she plays a karaoke version of “Shallow” that made me cry 100%.)

John Cameron Mitchell’s underhanded gift, Patti Harrison’s mad Ruthie and Ian Owen’s serious Amadi are similarly jailed. We see good moments from everyone, but they’re limited to the time that’s not reserved for Annie’s monotonous relapse.

Give Lolly Adefope a song in each episode. EVERY. EPISODE.

Picture: Allyson Riggs / Hulu

There’s not much to do if the explosive scenes we love Annie for never come.

Bryant does her best to ring out of the will-you-should-do act, but there’s not much to do if the explosive scenes we love Annie for never come. Her complicated perspectives on success, talent, relationships and value are not nearly as well articulated this time – and as a result, there are no potted plant moments.

What’s worse, the variety of the body on the screen is surprisingly limited this season, and conversations about fatphobia are even fewer. Creators Lindy West and Bryant rightly made it clear that shrill is not about weight, but to imply that this conversation is over is stupid.

If Shrill wants to further analyze the relationship between modern women and self-actualization, he has to look closely at the protagonist and what she wants to say about it. Though Shrill maintains its biting dialogue, airy feel, and trendy aesthetic, he doesn’t stay true to his star or audience – instead, he just brings white noise into a screaming match.

The second season is now on Hulu.