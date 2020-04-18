Hulu’s’ Mrs. America ‘is a fascinating picture of ambition: Examine

At this point, it doesn’t seem fair to say that America has long had a disproportionate view of female ambition. Not because it is false, but because it clearly seems meaningless.

More challenging, and more interesting, is to consider what it means to practice – what constitutes this silence, how it is implemented explicitly and explicitly, how women create their own life around it, and what to do about it. That’s where Mrs. America dives.

Created by Davhi Waller (Mad Men, Halt and Catch Fire), the Hulu series plays on the battle of the 1970s Equal Rights Amendment. Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and her army of conservative white housewives stand by; second wave feminists like Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), and Betty Friedan (Tracy Ullman) on the other.

But Mrs. America is not interested in telling a simple story of heroes and villains. While it’s clear which side is at the heart of the show – and it’s not one that touches its pearls on the notion that sex can be “fully integrated, just like races!” – it insists on seeing each of the historical figures, and some invented, as fully human.

Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem in ‘Mrs. America. ‘

Photo: Sabrina Lantos / Fx

We see how Gloria’s rock-star charisma and conventional look give her a perfect face of movement, even though Byrne’s face assumes her discomfort on paper, though the dialogue is explicit acknowledging her dislike of being seen as a pretty face. (In Bella’s retort, “I expect people to listen because I have a good face. Then I shouldn’t cry.”)

We are witnessing how a solid progressive organization is constantly looking for reasons to push women like Shirley or Betty who don’t fit into the mold of acceptable white womanhood, and the sheer frustration they feel which their allies had turned away. We understand why a job-the-system-from-the-inside type like Bella can nevertheless see that as an acceptable trade for some modest promise from the men above. We may not agree with it, and we may not like it, but we get it.

The funniest act of balancing Mrs. America in all is Phyllis Schlafly.

The most compelling behavior of Mrs. America in all, however, is Phyllis. He, too, finds himself chafing under the constraints society has placed on him. She plays the part of the model housewife to perfection, but Blanchett’s disgusting performance suggests to us her intelligence in manipulating the men and women around her, her annoyance when men in the room treat her as only a secretary, or she was hurt when she found out that her own husband had supported her last (failed) congressional run because she didn’t think she would actually win.

Instead of trying to break the glass ceiling he is preventing it, but, he chooses to strengthen it. Unfortunately and unbelievably, this proves a winning strategy for her. Putting bread served at home to male politicians, Phyllis becomes, as Gloria puts it, a smokescreen for men’s chauvinism – a convenient reason for male politicians to turn women into their place, under the act of listening to women.

It does not matter to Phyllis that there is an inherent contradiction in developing a female career decrying career. Reminded, in an unrelated conversation, that he could not attend Harvard Law because the school did not accept women at the time, he lamented, “They can make an exception for me.” Phyllis, like so many hateful TV glasses before him, knows exactly what the rules are. He was not just convinced that they actually applied to him.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm in ‘Mrs. America ‘

Photo: Sabrina Lantos / FX

Being close to all of these women, Mrs. America captures an intricate picture of the movements they lead, and the time in which they live. And in doing so, it gives the lie to the most compelling and compelling ideas about girl power, such as what is good for a woman or some woman should be good for all women.

What Ms. America understands about female ambition is that peppy slogans about girl bosses and leaning on the often misses mean that ambition is not to be simpler or less attractive just because of the girl. It matters who gets the power, and how, and in the service of what. It’s not a good arc feeling, especially if you know where the fight for ERA is headed. But it is one that does history, and the women who do it, justice.

Mrs America is currently streaming on Hulu.

