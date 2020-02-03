Hulu’s Into the Dark: My Valentine Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri73rt34CDY (/ embed)

The latest installment of the horror anthology series from Blumhouse Television, Into the dark, show us red. The upcoming Valentine’s Day episode entitled “My Valentine” takes note of some of the biggest pop scandals of the past decade, and POPSUGAR has an exclusive first look. In the trailer, a singer named Valentine (Britt Baron) returns to the spotlight to discover that her abusive ex-boyfriend and manager (Benedict Samuel) has stolen her music and artistic identity and recreated her entire character with his new girlfriend, Trezzure (Anna Lore). After the three after hours are locked up in a small concert hall, it is not long before the knives (literally) appear when they confront their past.

“” My Valentine “is an in-your-face, electric horror film that covers some hot button but very personal topics,” writer and director Maggie Levin said about the episode. “I grew up in the music and entertainment industry and witnessed the abuse and manipulation of female artists before these all too common stories appeared in the news. I am very happy to get the chance to tell this story about women to rediscover their voice and power in this specific world. With incredible original songs (real bops!) from Dresage and beautiful performances by a cast of heavy ultrababes, I hope our neon-splattered valentine steals your heart like mine. “

The episode hits Hulu on February 7, but in the meantime you can watch the bloody trailer above. You can also prepare for ‘My Valentine’ by listening to some of the songs.