Hulu versus Amazon Prime Video

Whether you want to cut the cord and save yourself some money on monthly cable bills or simply expand your entertainment options, an on-demand streaming service is a must. But with so much to choose from, which one does your hard-earned money make the most? Well, that's the tricky part – streaming is a growing market, with new players participating every few months, which made the "Netflix or nothing" decision a lot harder in the past. To make it easier for you, we have compared two of the most popular Netflix alternatives: Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

price

Amazon offers two main prize levels: $ 119 per year (with a discount of up to $ 59 per year when you sign up with a valid student email address) or $ 13 per month. Both versions include all Amazon Prime benefits, such as two-day shipping, reduced prices for certain items, cloud storage and – most importantly for our purposes – on-demand video and music streaming.

The best part is that, unlike Netflix, 4K Ultra HD content with HDR comes as standard at no extra cost. In addition, you can share accounts with friends and family so that everyone has access to the deals. You can also supplement Amazon & # 39; s included content with optional channel add-ons, such as CBS All Access, for an additional fee. Amazon does not necessarily have a live TV streaming service, but many of the content providers with which Prime Video collaborates offer the possibility to also have their shows & # 39; live & # 39; to watch.

Hulu starts at just $ 6 for the ad-based service or $ 12 for the ad-free option (which we highly recommend, even at double the cost). Hulu's options do not stop there, as it also offers a streaming package for live TV similar to Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. The Hulu with live TV streaming service costs $ 55 a month and includes more than 50 live streaming channels in addition to the regular on-demand library of the service, and there are also add-on features such as improved DVR and an ad-free experience for additional fees . However, that can become very pricey very quickly.

Although the $ 6 level of Hulu is technically cheaper in itself, especially for those who want to stream 4K at the lowest possible price, Amazon offers the most value when considering all its other benefits and the complete lack of advertisements. Amazon has also stated that the company will not raise prices for 4K streaming. Throw in Amazon & # 39; s student discount and it runs away with the win here.

Winner: Amazon

Content library

Amazon Prime has a catalog with thousands of titles to view before adding premium options such as Starz or Showtime. Moreover, Amazon continues to invest heavily in original content such as Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Where Amazon really shines is in sheer quantity. It has more movies than Netflix and Hulu combined, with more than 17,000 titles from January 2019. Of course, quantity is not quality, and when it comes to reviews, Amazon and Hulu are roughly the same, with around 200 "fresh" films rated each by Rotten Tomatoes. And of course, if you leave a cable provider and think you are missing out on pay-per-view options, Amazon has an extensive collection of new releases available to buy or rent.

On the other hand, Hulu, which is partly owned by Disney, has access to an unrivaled collection of TV shows, making it a great choice if you really want a replacement for cable access via cable TV. Most shows are available the day after they are broadcast live on their respective broadcasters, except CBS, which is not part of Hulu. It has a decent collection of films, but you can see that films are not the main attraction.

We're going to give this to Hulu for the time being, because while it may not be in line with Amazon's wide selection, we think you actually want to see more of Hulu & # 39; s catalog.

Winner: Hulu

Supported devices

Greg Mombert / Digital Trends

Now that Amazon and Google have ended their feud and Amazon Prime Video is available on Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, the list of supported devices is somewhat uniform – both are accessible on everything from Android and iOS to Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The full list is far too long to include, so go to the website of each provider to see if your device has made the cut: Hulu, Amazon Prime.

Winner: Draw

Interface and ease of use

Amazon has a scattered interface across devices that are not designed very well, although it is constantly being improved. One advantage is that you can browse Prime Instant Video directly on the Amazon web page and various apps and it also works great with Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices. However, these interfaces usually differ from each other and frankly some are not as intuitive as others.

Hulu has a relatively intuitive interface that is much more uniform and offers categories such as Keep Watching, TV, movies and children that make navigation fairly easy. You can also add premium channels such as HBO and shows and movies from those channels appear on your main interface. For the fast interface and the possibility to record premium channels, we are going to designate Hulu as the winner.

Winner: Hulu

Audio and video quality

As mentioned above, Amazon offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR streaming support at no extra cost. In terms of video quality that is huge, and those with high quality, large TV's (55-inch and higher) should take serious account of it. Hulu does not seem to make a decision at 4K. In 2016 it said it would add more 4K content, but as it looks now, there is no support for 4K on all devices.

In terms of sound quality, Hulu is limited to stereo sound for the majority of its content, despite the fact that the same shows are available elsewhere in 5.1 surround. Yes, there are select shows and films that support 5.1, but it is not nearly as impressive as Amazon & # 39; s 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos surround sound coding on selected content. Did we mention that you will not be charged extra for this advanced A / V support? Yup, Amazon wins this without breaking a sweat.

Winner: Amazon

Release date for new content

It's harder to find fresher content than Hulu's TV show & # 39; s list. With a few exceptions, each episode will be available within 24 hours of the original broadcast, and if you have a more expensive plan without ads, you can watch them continuously, which is worth waiting for one day for themselves.

If you are not willing to go to the premium level ($ 12 per month compared to the standard $ 6 fee), the commercials can really stand in the way of Hulu greatness. Users who do not go upstairs must watch a stream of advertisements, the number of which has grown more often (and yet less varied) as the service has expanded. Hulu movies are less current, but no older than what you will find in most competitive services.

As mentioned earlier, Hulu has live TV available for $ 55 a month, including live sports and news if you are willing to pay, while Amazon & # 39; Channels & # 39; with which you can add selected premium channels with newer content. Of course, if you don't pay for Channels on Amazon (which are expensive to add), you can buy the latest episodes, but you will end up paying a huge premium that makes anything but priceless ($ 2 to $ 3 per episode for SD , $ 3 to $ 4 for HD or $ 40 or more for a & # 39; season pass & # 39;).

For serious wire cutters who want to stream the latest series, Hulu is the only way to go.

Winner: Hulu

Free 30-day trial

Original content

Amazon and Hulu have overtaken Netflix when it comes to quality in their original programming. One of the top rated TV series, The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale, is an original from Hulu and exclusively for service in the US. In addition, with Disney taking over the majority stake, we expect much more from programming and the company will not appear on its Disney + service to appear on Hulu.

Regarding Amazon, remarkable content includes highly rated shows such as The Man in the High Castle, Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all of which are worth exploring. In addition, Amazon spends hundreds of millions of dollars on its new Lord of the Rings series, and Jeff Bezos has enough pockets to compete with virtually everyone in streaming.

Although none of these services can give Netflix a candle when it comes to original content, we give it to Amazon because – at least for the moment – we believe it spends more aggressively on new content than Hulu, which is a good omen for future. That said, with Disney taking over control of Hulu, this can change quickly.

Winner: Amazon

Other functions to consider

Will the children watch? If you need parental control, Amazon offers an extensive set of filters for young viewers, both on Fire TV devices and in Amazon Prime itself. Hulu says it respects the content settings on your device, but does not offer specific controls.

Live TV? Hulu + Live TV is really the only choice between the two services. Fire TV Recast from Amazon is an intriguing way to get free OTA broadcasts, but it's not quite the same. Of course you pay a lot more for the addition of Hulu + Live TV to supplement your on-demand content, but the monthly subscription of $ 40 is a fraction of what you would pay for a normal cable bill.

Conclusion

If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, then there is hardly a competition – you already pay for Prime Video, so you can enjoy it just as much. You may want to consider adding the cheaper Hulu ad-supported plan as a quick and easy way to see some of the programs that you may be missing.

However, if you do not have a Prime membership, a Hulu subscription without ads is our winner. Despite the lack of 4K and better sound formats, Hulu has the kind of content that will delight almost every viewer, especially if you like big TV shows on the network.

