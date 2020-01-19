Hulu switches to the original programming - Adweek

Hulu has been in the original content business for a long time, but has also excelled in the streaming world with a substantial collection of radio and cable broadcasts that air on the day after broadcast episodes of the NBC, ABC and Fox series in linear fashion Watch TV.

This will change with new streaming services from well-known television giants like NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia that bring many of their programs back under their company screens: On Thursday, Peacock’s Investor Day, NBCU chairman Steve Burke said his company had the right to know their content remove Hulu in 2022. That’s why Hulu relies on original programs to stay afloat in the coming years.

“The availability of certain programs will change in the next few years, but one program will not be of service,” said Hulu Svp and chief of originals, Craig Erwich, on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena. Calif. “For some of these shows, especially those with extensive libraries, I don’t know if exclusivity comes first. In my opinion, exclusivity lies in our originals. “

Original programs are of course in the foreground of streaming services that stand out and should become the first choice of customers for entertainment. For its part, Hulu is keen to expand its original list after the success of The Handmaid’s Tale and several well-received comedies. The service has green-lit a serialized comedy by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman in which Steve Martin and Martin Short will star, Erwich said on stage. The company is also developing Margaret Atwood’s recently released sequel to Handmaids Tale, The Testaments.

Normal People, an original series based on the eponymous novel by Sally Rooney, will be released this spring, as will the drama Little Fires Everywhere, a limited series with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Following the success of the Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre Fraud with Hillary, a four-part documentary that focuses on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the company continues to advance documentary programming.

Erwich said Hulu is less focused on specific genres than building a company that appeals to top doers and top talent, regardless of the type of show they want to create.

“For the artist, genres are really just a canvas, and creating a home where they can do their best work is the focus of our time,” said Erwich.

Hulu’s exclusive library has been given a major boost by the introduction of library and original FX shows, which, according to John Landgraf, head of FX Networks and FX productions, would be “transformative” for the cable brand. Erwich said the launch of FX programs in March would “create a program that is unlike anything we’ve had before.”

Erwich said there were no plans to give Disney-owned brands like Freeform or ABC their own discrete destinations on Hulu, like FX, but he emphasized that certain shows of these properties are already home to the streaming service.

“There are so many incredible opportunities for Hulu under the Walt Disney umbrella,” he added.