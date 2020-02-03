Hull inspector relieved of duties amid accusations of misconduct

The Chief Inspector of Hull Public Schools has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of a meeting of a school committee, according to the Hull School Committee. Superintendent Michael Devine had taken a leave, which, together with the contractually required school committee meeting, was surrounded by allegations of recent personal misconduct by Devine. Telling sources 5 Investigates the evaluation of Devine’s behavior to do with his communication with a former student. The status of Devine as a superintendent will be the subject of evaluation during the meeting of the school committee, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The Hull School Committee retains an independent external investigator to conduct an administrative investigation of the facts and circumstances, in which potential policy violations are investigated. The Hull police have also been informed of the case. Assistant Chief Inspector Judith Kuehn assumed that role of acting superintendent. Kuehn has served the district in various positions for more than 12 years, including director of student services and assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and professional development. The school district is also in contact with its external employment lawyer. No further information is currently being released by school officials.

