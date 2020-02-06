Hull inspector placed on leave amid allegations of misconduct

The Hull School Committee has placed superintendent Michael Devine on administrative leave in the midst of personal misconduct until further notice. The school committee held an executive session on Wednesday evening to determine the status of Devine as a superintendent. of absence and was relieved of his duties after allegations of recent personal misconduct by the superintendent were submitted to the school committee. Telling sources 5 Investigates that the assessment of Devine’s behavior is related to his communication with a former student. The Hull School Committee has retained an independent external investigator to conduct an administrative investigation of the facts and circumstances, looking at possible policy violations. The Hull police have also been informed of the case. Assistant Chief Inspector Judith Kuehn took on the role of inspector on Monday. Kuehn has served the district in various positions for more than 12 years, including director of student services and assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and professional development. The school district is also in contact with its external employment lawyer. No further information about the investigation is currently being released by school officials because it involves staff.

