Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania status, tag team wants creative control

Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania status

Whenever Hulk Hogan has the opportunity to take on a WrestleMania challenge. This year, despite Hogan’s recent back surgery, it’s no different when he came up with the idea of ​​facing Vince McMahon.

Wrestling News reports that WWE creatives don’t know that Hogan gets into the ring at WrestleMania 36. There’s always a good chance he’ll appear in a certain segment, which has happened several times since Hogan’s last wrestling for WWE.

“Creative people haven’t heard about plans for Hogan at Mania 36 in Tampa. I was also told that there had been no talks about Hogan’s clearance by WWE doctors. So if Hogan shows up at WrestleMania, there is unlikely to be a match in which he will accept bumps. “

Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon in a Wrestlemania 19 rematch.

– Robert Pollard February 9, 2020

With Hogan’s back and age, the chances of him competing in a WWE ring are probably over. He could always make a comedy match in which he won without becoming physical. Although that may not be the big farewell that Hogan is looking for.

For now, you should see Hogan at the Super ShowDown later in the month. Not a word about his role. But he almost had to miss the trip because of his last back operation.

Tag team wants creative control

The revival enjoyed its time in NXT and was one of the largest tag teams. Then the duo joined the squad and remained reasonably relevant. After they were not booked correctly, the two asked for their release at least twice.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have shown interest, so WWE does not grant the request. To sweeten the pot, WWE offered each superstar $ 500,000 and then $ 700,000. Both offers were rejected. This is much higher than what was offered to others like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Sooo Booker T tells The Revival to shut up and take the money because WWE then offers a lot of money to show up and barely work. Really Booker T? Sometimes it’s not just about money.

Disappointed with Booker T for saying that

– Monica February 5, 2020

According to Booker T on his pod, The Revival declined 700,000 EVERY year to stay with WWE.

Wow, some people really can’t be bought. I would be shocked if AEW paid them half of it.

– Alex McCarthy February 7, 2020

WWE has not given up on the team because it can still be seen on TV. Dawson turned to Twitter for a fan who understood The Revival’s reason to want to leave. He mentioned the desire for creative control for which WCW was famous.

I don’t want to be a master. I just want creative control, Brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr

– Scott Dawson February 9, 2020

The Revival plans to leave the WWE in April. For Wilder, it could be that he has to stay another 10 weeks because he missed time in 2016 due to a broken jaw.