After traveling tens of thousands of nautical miles around the globe in the past 294 days, sailors aboard the Abraham Lincoln airline arrived in their new home port in San Diego on Monday.

The arrival marked the end of a grueling ten-month mission for the Lincoln, which left Norfolk, Virginia, on a scheduled mission and home port replacement on April 1. Many Lincoln families were originally scheduled to arrive in San Diego in October without their summer seafarers, only to prolong October ship duty over the holidays through January.

Thousands of family members and relatives stood at the pier at Naval Air Station North Island, waiting for the airline to return. Some arrived more than four hours ahead of schedule to secure front row seats.

Katie Johnson, whose husband Brian is a comrade of a flying boat woman on the Lincoln, said she had trouble sleeping on Sunday evening in anticipation of the ship’s return. Johnson gave birth to the couple’s first child, Cameron, on July 4.

“It’s been a great day, it has taken a long time and we are very happy to finally be a family … well, to be whole again,” said Johnson as she waited with other new mothers for the ship to come up.

Johnson, who moved from Virginia to San Diego in October, said it was a challenge to move without her spouse, but a support system, including friends and family, was key.

One of these friends, Brittney Lehman, was also at the pier on Monday and had a new baby, the five-month-old Colton.

Lehman said she learned from Virginia the day after her arrival in San Diego that the ship’s return had been delayed.

“I left my family and all my friends in October because I thought he would be home,” she said. “I was in my new house and I got a call and he said, ‘Actually, I’m not coming home (yet).'”

Lehman said that while she was excited that her husband Austin, an aviation official, met her new baby, it was also a great day for the couple’s 4-year-old son, Mason.

“It’s very difficult because he doesn’t understand the time. Every time he asked (when his father would be home) I simply said to him: Soon,” said Lehman. “So now he says: ‘You say that all the time’ and I say: ‘I’ll promise it soon, buddy; this time it’s real.'”

Felecia Herman and her 8-month-old daughter Liana were waiting for her husband Ryan, who serves as a machinist colleague at Lincoln.

Herman held back tears as the Lincoln appeared and began its slow tug-assisted push to the pier.

“I am most looking forward to hugs – he always gave the best hugs and I could only cry if I thought about getting one right away.”

The ship’s captain and the commander of the strike group were among the first on the ship.

“We’re so happy to finally be home and have Abraham Lincoln at home in their new San Diego port,” counter-administrator Michael Boyle, commander of Lincoln’s Carrier Strike Group 12, said at a short press conference on the pier.

Boyle spoke about the aircraft carrier mission in general and the role the Lincoln had played in response to tensions with Iran in recent months.

“If someone tells you that the carrier is no longer relevant or is no longer needed, they need to have their head examined,” said Boyle. “This airline has prevented us from waging war on Iran. The deterrence that this airline offers has allowed us to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.”

The Lincoln left the region in mid-December, just a few weeks before escalating proxy attacks between the United States and Iran resulted in Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani being killed by the U.S. forces, which was already creating high tensions in the region.

Captain Walter Slaughter, the commanding officer of the Lincoln, thanked the families of the crew and said he appreciated the difficulties associated with the long mission.

“We cannot do it without their support,” said Slaughter. “We cannot thank them enough.”

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Brian Johnson, a new father, was one of the first sailors from the ship. He described his mood when he first met his son as “euphoric”.

“I had to imagine what he looked like in real life,” Johnson said of six-month-old Cameron. “I only saw pictures, so I was just trying to figure out what he would actually look like. I didn’t know how he smelled or how he felt, so it’s really nice to see that.”

Johnson said he had never been to San Diego and was looking forward to exploring his new city.

“I hear the burritos are pretty good here,” he said.

The return of the Lincoln marks the arrival of the second of three aircraft carriers that will be permanently based in San Diego. Theodore Roosevelt set off on Friday for a scheduled seven-month assignment, and Carl Vinson, who is serviced in Bremerton, Washington, will return to San Diego in August, according to the Navy.

© 2020 The San Diego Union-Tribune – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.