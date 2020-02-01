Hughes scores twice to lead Canucks past Islanders past overtime

NEW YORK – Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds in extension, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the New York Islanders on Saturday with 4-3 for their fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The leading Canucks in the Pacific Division improved from 14 December to 14-3-0.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third consecutive start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first multi-game match for the 20-year-old defender.

Nelson helped the islanders force overtime when he scored another 26 seconds in the regulation. Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point deflected from the stick of Tanner Pearson, who pulled Markstrom out of position. Nelson then stabbed it home for his 21st.

The islanders surpassed the Canucks 17-5 in the third period.

Vancouver opened a 3-1 lead over Schaller’s fifth of the 14:56 season in the second. It was the first goal in 34 games for the 29-year-old attacker.

Hughes’ shot trickled past Greiss to break an 1-1 score midway through the second. The skater defender is in a close race with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

Miller opened the score when he collected a rebound and threw the puck past Greiss 2:09 in the first period. Forward power reached 20 goals for the third time in its nine-year NHL career. He also extended his point streak to five games.

Dal Colle tied it at 1 in 5:23. He received the honor for his third when a pass from Josh Bailey shifted his skate.

OBSERVATIONS: Canucks F Tyler Motte is on the side with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks. He was placed on an injured reserve. … Vancouver scratched Fs Justin Bailey and Zack MacEwen and D Jordie Benn. … The islanders, who divide the time between Long Island and Brooklyn, play their next three home games in Barclays Centers before returning to Nassau Coliseum for the next four home games.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sundays.

Islanders: Host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.