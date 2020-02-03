Hughes, Schaller leads Canucks past Islanders 4-3 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first multi-game match for the 20-year-old defender.

Nelson helped the islanders force overtime when he scored another 26 seconds in the regulation. Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point deflected from the stick of Tanner Pearson, who pulled Markstrom out of position. Nelson then stabbed it home for his 21st.

The islanders surpassed the Canucks 17-5 in the third period.

“I enjoyed our game,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “There was a lot to enjoy in our game. I would play that game most nights. I thought we were resilient to get a late goal.”

Vancouver opened a 3-1 lead over Schaller’s fifth of the 14:56 season in the second. It was the first goal in 34 games for the 29-year-old attacker, who rejoined the line-up after being scratched in the previous four games.

Hughes’ shot trickled past Greiss to break an 1-1 score midway through the second. The skater defender is in a close race with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

“It’s fun to contribute because you want to feel like you’re part of it and want to have an impact on the group,” Hughes said. “It’s nice that we win because I remember some time ago in early December when people lost it a bit.”

Miller opened the score when he collected a rebound and threw the puck past Greiss 2:09 in the first period. Forward power reached 20 goals for the third time in its nine-year NHL career. He also extended his point streak to five games.

“You like to think that you are getting wiser and learning things as you go along in your career,” Miller said. “I feel more at ease. I know what my game is. I get a great opportunity here. I’m just trying to make the best of it. If you play in such a good team, surrounded by good players, the statistics are clearly present if you do the right things. “

Dal Colle tied it at 1 in 5:23. He received the honor for his third when a pass from Josh Bailey shifted his skate.

OBSERVATIONS: Canucks F Tyler Motte is on the side with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks. He was placed on an injured reserve. … Vancouver scratched Fs Justin Bailey and Zack MacEwen and D Jordie Benn. … The islanders, who divide the time between Long Island and Brooklyn, play their next three home games in Barclays Centers before returning to Nassau Coliseum for the next four home games.

Scott Charles, The Associated Press