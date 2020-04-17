Hugh Jackman reveals how his years-long feud with Ryan Reynolds began

For several years, actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been wittyly fighting each other on social media, in interviews and in many other ways.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman fed how his dispute with Reynolds had even started.

“How did it start? It’s been so long back … God, this is a classic character where your disputes have ended too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!”

Wolverine’s star then explained how he began teasing Deadpool’s star during his recent marriage to Scarlett Johansson (at that time). Reynolds and the actress were married from 2008 to 2011 before the actor married his wife Blake Lively in 2012.

“I met him at Wolverine and I used to tune him up because I was very close to Scarlett and Scarlett just got married to Ryan, so when he came on the scene I was like,” Hey, you better behave best here, buddy because I’m watching, “and we started to beg like that, and then it all escalated to the Deadpool thing and he called me and tried to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman explained.

These days both act together quite often when Reynolds recently joked on Jackman’s homage to Instagram and told the actor’s long-time wife Deborra-Lee Furness to “hang up” there.

The 51-year-old is currently in the process of planning to trick Reynolds back, but he joked that he was trying not to let revenge be consumed.

“I’m trying to limit it to five hours a day, I’m planning retribution.” In the past, I found it unhealthy if she was more than five hours obsessed with getting Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready, ”Jackman jokingly joked.

Last December Reynolds took his dispute on TV when he appeared on Today Show Australia.

“He’s just a bad man,” Reynolds joked from Jackman. “I think you’ve all been cheated.” You think he’s a kind ambassador to your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada. “

He joked: “The truth sometimes hurts, your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a scam! “

Reynold’s comment came after Wolverine’s star tried to kidnap Reynolds’s upcoming Free Guy movie using photoshopping into one of the movie’s posters. “A little adjustment to make it a much better promotional tool,” Jackman wrote at the time.