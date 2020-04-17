Hugh Jackman discusses Wolverine’s Future in the MCU

Hugh Jackman He has a great long run in the role of Wolverine, and his story arc ended perfectly with his final film Logan. It’s a pity he doesn’t get his chance to play the character in the MCU forever, but we know the character will be back, and now fans are waiting patiently to see who will finish Marvel in the role because of whoever it is Some big shoes to fill.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the actor was asked if he would be ready to join the MCU and his response was:

“If that happened seven years ago I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah! ‘But I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party – not just for me but for the character. “

He went on to say that another actor will step in to take over the role when Marvel is ready to bring the character back on the big screen:

“Someone else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to do it. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend hits you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, Just a new DJ I came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back? ‘And you say,’ Sounds good but … no. ‘ They’re good for someone else. ”

So for those of you who still look forward to Jackman’s return, you can place a wooden stake at the heart of that hope and bury it.

When Wolverine makes his first MCU debut, I sincerely hope the Hulk will feature him too. Something that every freakin ‘Marvel fan wants to see is to see these two legendary Marvel characters on the big screen! It would be crazy if Kevin did Feige I didn’t do this!