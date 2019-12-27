Huge Apple Maps rebuild of the US is completed as changes are rolled out to the southeast

Loading...

Apple has been working over the past year and a half on a massive rebuild of Apple Maps in the US. Now that updates have been rolled out across the country, Apple Maps only uses data it has collected itself, can push updates in real time, and offers users much more details.

As we reported on the news in June 2018:

Cue says that Apple is now focused on building the & # 39; best map app in the world & # 39 ;, for which & # 39; all our own map data needs to be built from scratch & # 39 ;. not just the application with external data providers, more than four years ago.

Advantages of the new card system include the ability to update and correct data in real time. Cue says the new map infrastructure allows Apple to tackle roadworks and corrections much faster than the current version.

In recent months, we have seen more and more regions obtain the new Apple Maps data. The rollout is now complete, because Zuidoost has received the changes.

