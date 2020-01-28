Huge Alberta oil sands come up for discussion while protesters are planning a meeting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Approving or not approving, that is the question for the federal government when it comes to a huge new oil sand project.

According to the country’s Environment Minister, the Trudeau government is still considering its options when it comes to approval. Minister Jonathan Wilkinson noted that the cabinet should have a discussion about whether the economic benefit of Teck Frontier’s oil sands outweighs the environmental impact.

“The process works so that the cabinet can make a decision to approve it, it can make a decision to reject it, it can make a decision to postpone,” Wilkinson said Tuesday. “I’m not going to say what that decision will be, but that’s how the process works.”

The $ 20.6 billion project north of Fort McMurray would produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day, and about four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions ever for more than 40 years.

“You look at effects on water, you look at possible effects on species, animals, and species at risk,” Wilkinson added.

He said the government’s climate change strategy will have the highest priority, and its promise to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“Greenhouse gas emissions are relevant to the conversation,” he told reporters. “Obviously, this government has made commitments to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, and we must ensure that they fit into that context.”

Cabinet has until the end of February to make a decision.

Protesters to push the government to the Nix OilSand project

In the meantime, protesters are preparing for a rally in downtown Vancouver and on the North Shore on Tuesday. They are going to push the federal government to reject the project by B.C.-based Teck Resources, citing environmental concerns.

“We will begin our protest at the Teck Industries headquarters on Burrard Street and we will organize some political theater there, and then we will continue to march, go on the SeaBus and go to the constituency of Minister Wilkinson in North Vancouver,” protester Ohmri said Haven.

Haven said the goal is to raise awareness, and said the oilsands project would be built – if approved – amid climate statements.

“We’re going to prevent Minister Wilkinson from approving this monstrous idea,” he added.

The protest starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the center of Vancouver.

