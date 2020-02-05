Huey Lewis jokes about supporting his own hologram during the tour

Huey Lewis said he remained hopeful that his hearing condition would improve so that he could perform again, and joked about supporting his own hologram on tour as a way to get back on stage.

The new album by Huey Lewis and the News, which will be released on February 14, contains seven songs because that is the number he recorded before his hearing failed in 2018 and he was forced to cancel all future tour dates. He later admitted that he felt suicidal as he struggled to cope with the condition. He can sometimes hear well enough to sing, but other times he cannot even follow a conversation.

“The inner ear is one of the things that medical science knows the least,” Lewis told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “It’s in bones and there is no surgery. But I take stem cells and try everything. Because my hearing always fluctuates, my body does something itself. What I have to do is stay healthy, exercise and hope that my body will slowly take care of itself “

He noticed that at one point he felt so good that he booked two days in a rehearsal studio, but by the time the band flew in, his hearing was re-recorded. He managed to perform one song during a small concert in St. Andrews, Scotland, during a golf trip. “I was able to do it because it was so small, not an arena, and the band was very quiet,” he recalled. “However, it felt great. I was so happy.”

Lewis said his former production manager is now working on the Buddy Holly hologram tour, which led to the idea of ​​creating his own projection-based performance. “They had to use a model to monkey Buddy Holly” to make the hologram, he explained. “I would be the perfect model for Huey Lewis!

More seriously, Lewis said he could now live with the ability to never perform again. “I have a great life. I am lucky, “he thought. “Sometimes I have to remind myself of that. But I am.”

