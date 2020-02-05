Huda Kattan launches its own skin care line and we are excited

She has conquered makeup and scent, and now the beauty mullet is moving into skin care

Exciting beauty news klaxon: beauty boss Huda Kattan has made the switch to skin care.

The internet feeling is of course no stranger to running a beauty brand, with the Huda Beauty makeup and KAYALI fragrance brands already under its belt. And now she has launched a skin care line, WISHFUL.

“Hey my love! I can NOT believe that I am finally doing this !!! “She wrote on her website. “As you know, I went on a real journey with my skin, and I think we all did that at some point. This is precisely why I am so passionate about our new skin care line and why I am so happy that I can finally share it with you.

“So I am more than excited, nervous and happy at the same time to introduce you to our very first skin care brand, WISHFUL: soft, simple, effective skin care products that will really change your skin.”

The first product to be introduced is the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, a soft scrub full of AHAs, BHAs and papaya and pineapple enzymes to polish away dead skin cells and impurities for a radiant and radiant complexion.

“Real beauty starts with the skin, that’s why I wanted to launch my skin care line, WISHFUL, with Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing scrub with glowing results,” says Huda.

The scrub was launched yesterday on the Huda website in a presale (now sold out) and will be launched nationwide in various UK stores and e-tailers on February 18.

More launches will be rolled out in the rest of 2020, so view this space for news about the new products as soon as we get them!

