HUD grants $ 25 million to help reduce homelessness in Detroit

DETROIT – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Thursday that it will provide Michigan with $ 73.4 million to support 274 programs for people with homelessness.

That includes $ 25 million for programs in the city of Detroit.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key to creating a path to opportunity and self-sufficiency,” said a statement from HUD Secretary Carson. “The grants we are granting today help our local partners reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Here is a complete list of all government and locally funded homeless projects.

“HUD has been a great partner in our community-wide effort to better serve our homeless population and find more ways out of homelessness,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in our ability to use it effectively. “

Last year, HUD announced that about $ 10 million would go to Detroit to free the houses from lead.

