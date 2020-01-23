HUD commissioned point-in-time homelessness in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An unprotected count was carried out at a certain time on Wednesday evening. It is part of a national snapshot of the sheltered and unprotected homeless on a January night.

The census is commissioned by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is conducted nationwide. Volunteers gathered for the count behind Julio in the Glen Elk area of ​​Clarksburg.

These volunteers walked in search of dumpsters, abandoned buildings and alleys to count the homeless population and ensure their safety.

“It is important that they are informed of the information. All they have to do is speak to them so that they feel comfortable and know that we can help them,” said Stephanie Sumpter, a permanent support worker at Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority.

“And we want to help them, and we want to help them, and we provide them with personal hygiene items, and we have sleeping bags and blankets and things to thank you for taking the time to provide us with this information and the services and Giving things they need to get back on their feet and overcome the obstacles they encountered. ”

According to statistics from the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, approximately 119 people are currently homeless in Harrison County.

“Contacting this population is very important to help people become aware of the services that are available to help them overcome homelessness. I think this is just a really good opportunity to connect with people who suffer from unprotected homelessness. “Marissa Rexroad, a resident of Bridgeport.

Housing Inventory Count is a time-based inventory of provider programs with community support that provides beds and housing units for the homeless.

Data collected from the counting of the time and the counting of the housing stock are transmitted to HUD via an online data transmission form.