Hubble snaps a jaw-dropping image to celebrate its 30th birthday – BGR

NASA is celebrating Hubble’s 30th birthday with an amazing picture of a distant pair of nebulae.

Nicknamed the “Cosmic Reef”, the film captures two melodies in the star-forming space, known as the Great Magellanic Cloud, which is about 163,000 light-years from Earth.

NASA and the European Space Agency are still hoping to continue the Hubble for some time, perhaps another decade or more.

The Hubble Space Telescope is NASA’s Workhorse. It was launched in 1990 and despite some evolution, it is still going strong in the year 2020. NASA is incredibly proud of all the work she has done, and has been working with some fun foreshadows for the space shuttle’s birthday for months.

Now, on April 24, the official birthday of the telescope, NASA is showing off one of its latest images, and it is definitely a candidate for the most impressive photo captured by Hubble. The image consists of two nebulae, NGC 2014 and NGC 2020, circling about 163,000 light years away in a large Magellanic cloud.

The two nebulae – the NGC 2014 Big Red and the NGC 2020 Small Blue Orb – have been nicknamed the “Cosmic Reef” because of its colorful, surreal appearance that resembles what you find under the ocean waves.

These images of a distant, volatile region, where new stars are born from gas and dust, are incredible examples of how important they are to Hubble science as well as to science fans around the world.

“Hubble has given us amazing insights into the universe, from nearby planets to the farthest galaxies we’ve ever seen,” NASA’s Thomas Jurbuchen said in a statement. “The launch of such a large telescope 30 years ago was revolutionary, and this astronomical power station is still delivering revolutionary science. Its magnificent images have captured the imagination for decades and continue to inspire humanity in the years to come.”

As NASA explained in a new blog post celebrating the photo and telescope’s 30th birthday, Hubble made more than 1.4 million observations over its long spacetime. With a wealth of information about the universe, researchers have produced over 17,000 peer-reviewed papers on all kinds of cosmic interest. Although the telescope needs to be discontinued today, the amount of information it has already sent to Earth will provide innovations for decades.

But not Hubble. An aging telescope may be outdated by today’s technical standards, but it’s still capable of amazing things, and NASA and the European Space Agency see no reason to shut it down yet. Estimates suggest that the telescope will work for another decade, and since it is still producing images like the Cosmic Reef, we are in no hurry to see the end of its mission.

