This illustration shows the sun-like Kepler 51 star and three gigantic planets that NASA & K 39's Kepler space telescope discovered between 2012-2014. These planets are all about the same size as Jupiter, but only a fraction of the mass. This means that the planets have an extremely low density, more like that of polystyrene instead of rock or water, as investigated by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Our solar system contains three types of planet: Rocky terrestrial planets such as Earth and Mars, gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn, and ice giants such as Uranus and Neptune. In our exploration of other solar systems we have also found types, including lava planets, gas dwarfs and protoplanets. But observations from the Hubble Space Telescope have uncovered a new and most unusual class of the planet: a "super-puff" with the density of cotton candy.

Three planets around the Kepler 51 star were discovered in 2012, and the fact that they had a remarkably low density was discovered in 2014. Now, Hubble data has enabled scientists to confirm that their masses are several times that from the earth, but they are so big and inflated that they are almost as big as Jupiter. In other words, although they are similar to Jupiter, they are about a hundred times lighter.

The planets are inflated in this way because of the expansion of their atmosphere, which consists of hydrogen and helium. But scientists do not yet know why the atmosphere behaved in this way.

One theory is that the walls of the planets are related to the young age of the system, which is only 500 million years old. In comparison, our sun is 4.6 billion years old. The planets may have formed remotely from their star and migrated inwards over time. As the planets get closer to the star, they eventually lose the atmosphere making them so big. Scientists estimate that the planet closet at Kepler 51 will eventually become a type of planet called a hot Neptune in one billion years.

So it may be that the unusual ramparts is a phase of planetary evolution that we have not seen so often. However, Hubble scientists predict that the most remote planet, Kepler-51 p, will "remain an odd low-density planet."

To find out more about the suckers, the researchers hope to use the upcoming James Webb telescope to better view the atmosphere of the planets.

