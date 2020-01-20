Huawei's Google Maps alternative is TomTom

Cut off from Google services due to a U.S. trade ban, Huawei is slowly building an ecosystem of apps and services to replace them. The latest and one of the most important ones on this list is TomTom, which replaces Google Maps.

According to Reuters, the Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom has signed a contract with Huawei that allowed the Chinese giant to use its maps and services in its apps.

The deal was actually closed “some time ago,” TomTom spokesman Remco Meerstra told Reuters, but has not yet been released to the public.

Google Maps is an incredibly important part of the Google ecosystem for mobile apps and services. It is pre-installed on Android phones and offers detailed maps of almost every corner of the world as well as turn-by-turn navigation. TomTom is a space veteran who has been developing turn-by-turn navigation software since the late 1990s.

The deal is an important step in Huawei’s nearly impossible mission to offer a viable Google alternative for future smartphones running an open source version of Android, the Google Play Store, Maps, YouTube and other services (older ones Models like the Huawei P30 Pro, all Google services on board).

Last week, Huawei offered developers a $ 26 million incentive to create apps for its app store called Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).