Huawei's decision in the UK could anger Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied US President Donald Trump by giving Chinese company Huawei the green light for a limited role in the UK’s 5G network.

In Tuesday’s biggest test of his foreign policy after the Brexit, Mr. Johnson decided on Tuesday that “high-risk providers” would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks and that there would be a 35 percent cap on their participation in non-providers parts.

While the British government did not mention Huawei by name, a statement from the Department of Communications said that “high-risk providers” would be excluded from all critical networks and sensitive locations such as nuclear power plants and military bases.

The UK government has promised to legislate “as soon as possible” to implement the new guidelines into the law.

The U.S. government warned that the move would jeopardize British sovereignty and threatened Huawei’s close ties with the Beijing government to exchange messages.

But British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs Tuesday that there would be no impact on the Five Eyes Alliance – the partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Trump administration had campaigned against the UK to give Huawei access when the US was involved in a global battle for influence with China.

Washington was not informed of the government’s decision until after it was announced, but Mr. Johnson is expected to speak directly to Trump.

Older Republicans in the United States were quickly affected by the announcement. Liz Cheney, a congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said it was “tragic” that the British Prime Minister “preferred the surveillance state to the special relationship.”

Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney said: “The UK’s decision to include Huawei in its 5G network is a worrying sign.

“By prioritizing costs, Britain sacrifices national security and invites the CCP’s surveillance state. I ask our British allies to reverse their decision.”

Huawei’s vice president, Victor Zhang, welcomed the UK’s “evidence-based” decision.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue to work with our customers to keep the launch of the 5G on track,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes to London for talks with Mr. Raab on Wednesday, where he is likely to voice Washington’s concerns.

Pompeo, who will also see Mr. Johnson, had ultimately asked the ministers to reject Huawei if they made the “significant” decision.

