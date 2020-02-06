Huawei wants to sue Verizon for alleged patent infringement

Huawei will institute legal proceedings against Verizon for alleged patent infringement.

The telecommunications and smartphone manufacturer is demanding compensation for the suspected use of its self-developed technology in areas such as computer networks, download security and video communication. Huawei has requested ongoing license fees from Verizon for these violations. This is evident from court files filed in the eastern and western districts of Texas (via Reuters).

Verizon has not yet commented on this patent infringement dispute. However, in a statement, Huawei confirmed that the company is seeking compensation – though no company number has been released because the company has not broken down the alleged contribution of the patents to Verizon’s cellular services to Reuters.

“Verizon’s products and services have benefited from the patented technology that Huawei has developed through years of research and development,” said a statement from Huawei’s Chief Legal Office.

“Huawei is only asking Verizon to respect Huawei’s R&D investment by either paying to use our patents or refraining from using them in its products and services.”

This dispute has increased since last year, and the Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei had asked Verizon to pay royalties for more than 200 patents. The New York Times reported that the value of these patents was over $ 1 billion.

This time, the Chinese company decided to apply for 12 specific patents because, according to Reuters, the evidence was clearest for them and the number was manageable for the court.

