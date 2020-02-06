Huawei sues Verizon for the use of patents without permission

Huawei still has a legal skirmish.

The Chinese telecom giant announced in a press release on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit against Verizon. The case, filed with the US Eastern and Western District Courts of Texas, accused Verizon of repeatedly using 12 Huawei patents without permission or, most importantly, paying licensing fees.

“Verizon’s products and services have benefited from the patented technology that Huawei has developed over many years of research and development,” said Hua Song, Chief Legal Officer Dr. Song Liuping in the statement.

Huawei pointed out that it spends a lot of money on research and development and therefore deserves a reduction if its ideas are used elsewhere. According to the Chinese company, it only looks for a “remedy” when an agreement cannot be reached.

That sounds fair enough without a different context, but Verizon doesn’t see it that way. In a statement to Mashable, Verizon has strongly criticized the way in which Huawei has addressed the issue.

“The Huawei trial that is filed at night, in the very early morning, is nothing more than a PR stunt. This lawsuit is a sneak attack on our company and the entire technical ecosystem. The real target of Huawei is not Verizon; it is every country or company that defies it. The campaign lacks merit and we look forward to defending ourselves vigorously. ”

This is not the first time that these two companies have agreed on this exact problem. Huawei demanded licensing fees from Verizon less than a year ago, but did not bring it all the way to court. After Apple and Qualcomm had settled their year-long patent infringement case, it was probably high time for the tech world to produce a new one.

Huawei has of course recently been involved in many legal proceedings in the western world. Huawei sued the US government in December for new FCC regulations for its equipment. In the past week or so, both the US and E.U. allegedly taken steps to remove Huawei from 5G implementation in their respective areas.

Wherever this Verizon lawsuit goes, it’s safe to say that Huawei’s already thin position in the US may not improve quickly.

