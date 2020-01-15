Huawei P40 press images show double perforation, more

The first official-looking press presses of the upcoming Google-free Huawei P40 have appeared online, with some of the upcoming features of the smaller P40 model.

At the end of last year we saw some very simple views of the upcoming device, which gave away very little at the front of the screen, but gave a hint to a somewhat new camera setting at the back. These presumed new press images are from 91Mobiles and give us a glimpse of the new two-way perforation in the upper left corner of the flagship and that slightly larger camera nib on the back.

The rectangular camera series does not seem to add any extra lenses to what we saw earlier last year on the standard Huawei P30. It also looks like the collaboration with Leica will continue, with the rectangular knob adorned with the Leica logo under the LED flash. Camera specifications are not yet known, but we could see an improved setup, as seen on the P30. It is unclear which camera sensors contain the double perforation.

Specifications are, again, not yet known, but rumors suggest that the Huawei P40 with the Kirin 990 chipset with 5G connectivity will come as an option. The exact display sizes are also not specific, but it can measure 6.1 or 6.2 inches.

Despite some movement in the trade ban with the US, the P40 series is likely to be shipped without access to Google Mobile Services, just as the Huawei Mate 30 series did at the end of September 2019. It is of course very likely that this is the smaller P40 model, which is expected to be launched at a special event in Paris at some point in March.

