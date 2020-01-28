Huawei is said to play a limited role in the UK's 5G network

The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei can only play a limited role in the 5G network in Great Britain, the British government has confirmed.

Opponents of the idea feared that control of the infrastructure could be transferred to Beijing if the technology company could build the network.

There were also concerns that due to Huawei’s close connection with the Chinese government, the device could be used for espionage purposes – which the company has always denied.

The debate has created tensions with the United States, which warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to approve Huawei for security reasons.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the election was “significant.”

A number of British MPs had also raised concerns, and Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat warned that the UK would “let the fox go into the chicken coop”.

However, Mr. Johnson had insisted that a balance could be struck between using Huawei to take advantage of the new technology and reducing security concerns.

Implementing 5G is expected to bring download speeds ten times faster than 4G.