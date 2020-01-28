Huawei gets the green light to build UK 5G networks

The United Kingdom, after months of indecision and delays, has made a decision about the use of Huawei equipment in its 5G networks. According to the government, Huawei will be included in building 5G networks in the UK; but it, along with other so-called “high-risk suppliers”, will not contribute to connecting the more sensitive aspects and sites managed by the networks.

What does this mean? Huawei does not build the “core structure” of the UK 5G network and does not install infrastructure equipment in locations that are considered sensitive, including apparently nuclear power plants and military facilities and buildings. It has an enforced limit, meaning that it is no longer responsible for more than 35% of the infrastructure that supplies the UK 5G networks.

In a tweet statement from the official @HuaweiUK Twitter account, Victor Zhang, Huawei vice president, said Huawei would help build “a more advanced, safer, and more cost-effective telecom infrastructure that is fit for the future.”

“This fact-based decision will result in a more advanced, secure and cost-effective telecommunications infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to industry-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.” pic.twitter.com/6P7Nk1oaNU

– HuaweiUK (@HuaweiUK) January 28, 2020

“We have been delivering advanced technology to telecom companies in the UK for over 15 years. We will build on this strong track record and support our customers in investing in their 5G networks, stimulate economic growth and help the UK stay competitive worldwide. “

The decision is the most anticipated midfield, but it runs counter to repeated calls from the US government for the United Kingdom to fully boycott Huawei from its 5G networks. To mention security fears, but without showing concrete evidence, the US has threatened to withhold information from countries that use Huawei telecom equipment. The US has been involved in a trade war with China and has placed Huawei on the “Entity List”, preventing US companies from trading with the company.

“This is a UK-specific solution for UK-specific reasons and the decision is about the challenges we face now,” British culture secretary Nicky Morgan told The Guardian. “It not only paves the way for secure and resilient networks, with our sovereignty over data protection, but it also builds on our strategy to develop a diversity of suppliers.”

5G is the next generation mobile broadband that will eventually replace or at least increase your 4G LTE connection. With 5G you can see exponentially higher download and upload speeds. Latency, or the time it takes for devices to communicate with wireless networks, will also dramatically decrease.

Recommendations from the editors