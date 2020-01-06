HTC sales fell to just $ 330 million in 2019

Loading...

HTC continues to die slowly, as the former smartphone king saw a year-round revenue decline of 57% in 2019 to just $ 333 million.

The Taiwanese company published financial reports on Monday, with the shocking fall all the more evident (via TechCrunch). These financial reports show that revenue for 2019 was only $ 333 million, a decrease of 57.8% compared to $ 789 million in 2018.

Sales have fallen by no less than 87% since 2017 – where HTC generated $ 2 billion in revenue. As Bloomberg columnist Tim Culpan Apple already indicated, Apple now generates more sales every two weeks from the sale of their immensely popular AirPods than HTC in a whole year.

HTC has drastically reduced its smartphone business since it sold huge amounts to Google more than two years ago. The company has since concentrated its efforts in virtual reality with the Vive line of VR headsets – although no sales figures have appeared. The company has not yet released details on just the losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, but as HTC has recorded the losses in each quarter during 2019, we expect even more bad news.

We have seen the company almost leave the premium smartphone segment and focus on budget and mid-range efforts in regions such as India. In recent years, HTC has also released various blockchain-optimized devices that have little praise.

It is sad to see such an innovative champion for the Android platform struggling, but without innovation or a product catalog to talk about, it is no big surprise.

