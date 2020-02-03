HS hockey player who got back pain on the ice with the team

After spending 22 days in a hospital bed, North Quincy High senior Connor Kulig is home again, reports The Patriot Ledger. Not only is he at home, but he is also back with his hockey team, although in a new capacity. On January 8, Kulig got a scary backbone in a match against Scituate and was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital. On Saturday he was back on the ice rink with his Raiders: “Of course he is here as their teammate, but then he has a new small role as assistant coach, you could say,” said coach Matt Gibbons. a rehabilitation center after an operation on his broken neck vertebrae, Kulig walks back while wearing a neck brace. He returned home on Thursday with an escort from the Quincy police. “It was unreal,” said Kulig. “It was a great way to come back.” During the first match of Noord since his homecoming at Rockland Ice Rink against Whitman-Hanson on Saturday, Kulig was present before the match and during a break. He stood right next to the NQ bench during the match. “Certainly a teammate,” Kulig said about his new role. “I go to every training session, every race, every party, everything. I will be back in the team.” Gibbons was happy that Kulig, a senior captain, was back in the picture. “It’s just so good to see him, “Gibbons said.” He is such a positive influence. “Kulig can give the other person a different perspective than the coaches can. “(I will be there to tell them what they are doing right, what they are doing wrong. Just try to help them,” said Kulig. “We just need to discuss more things.” Just nail it in. Try to help explain it. to the guys who are new and the guys who just don’t understand what’s going on. “Kulig started his new role with a pre-game speech.” I just told them how much playing for this team really means, “Kulig said “How much they need to really use it, because when they get there, the ange can go pretty fast.” Gibbons expects Kulig’s presence to motivate his teammates. “If you can’t get excited about Connor Kulig in the building is, you have no impetus to this team, “Gibbons said back to his teammates, but admits that he would rather be on the ice.” Sweet and sour things. I hate sitting behind the glass, but it was great to be back, “Kulig said.” Since this happened, I look forward to coming back e n be with the team. It is actually a second family to me. Senior Dylan Connors was happy that Kulig was back, despite a tough Saturday with a 4-3 loss. The Raiders trailed 3-1 in the second period to balance the score, but Whitman-Hanson broke the score with only 19 seconds left for regulation. “he really hated being in the hospital,” Connors said. “But it’s great for him to come here and show his support and how much he loves us and everything, even if it was a big loss.” a team I think we all like it, that he is back. “After losing Saturday, the Raiders (5-7-3) see an uphill climb hoping to make the play-offs of Division 3. North needs four wins in the remaining five games. “It’s going to hurt a lot if we don’t make it,” Connors said. “I think if we do our best we can all do it and it clearly helps that he is here to motivate us every day.” Gibbons wants his team to play hard for Kulig the rest of the way, but thinks the team should not be worried about disappointing him “We cannot make this the Connor Kulig tour and if we lose something, we disappoint him “said Gibbons. “It’s just how hard we can play for him. Just keep moving forward. ”

After spending 22 days in a hospital bed, North Quincy High senior Connor Kulig is home again, reports The Patriot Ledger.

He is not only at home, but is also back with his hockey team, although in a new capacity.

On January 8, Kulig sustained a scary spine injury in a match against Scituate and was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital. On Saturday he was back on the ice rink with his Raiders.

“He is of course here as their teammate, but then he has a new small role as an assistant coach, you could say,” said coach Matt Gibbons.

After spending some time in a rehabilitation center after surgery on his broken neck vertebrae, Kulig walks back while wearing a neck brace. He returned home on Thursday with an escort from the Quincy police.

“It was unreal,” said Kulig. “It was a great way to come back.”

During the first match of Noord since his return home to Rockland Ice Rink against Whitman-Hanson on Saturday, Kulig was present before the match and during a break. He was standing next to the NQ bench during the match.

“Certainly a teammate,” Kulig said about his new role. “I go to every training session, every competition, every party, everything. I will be back in the team.”

Gibbons was happy that Kulig, a senior captain, was back in the picture.

“It’s just so good to see him,” Gibbons said. “He is such a positive influence.”

Kulig can give the other players a different perspective than the coaches.

″ (I will) be there to tell them what they are doing well, what they are doing wrong. Just try and help them, “Kulig said. “We just have to talk more about things. Just nail it in. I try to help explain it to the guys who are new and the guys who just don’t understand what’s going on. “

Kulig started his new role with a pre-game speech.

“I just told them how much playing for this team really means,” Kulig said. “How much they need to really use it, because when they get there, it can change pretty quickly.”

Gibbons expects Kulig’s presence to motivate his teammates.

“If you can’t get excited that Connor Kulig is in the building, you have no impetus to this team,” Gibbons said.

Kulig is happy to be back with his teammates, but admits that he would rather be on ice.

“Sweet and sour things. I hate sitting behind the glass, but it was great to be back, “Kulig said. “Since this happened, I look forward to coming back and being with the team. It is actually a second family to me. “

Senior Dylan Connors was happy that Kulig was back, despite a heavy 4-3 loss Saturday. The Raiders came from a 3-1 deficit in the second period to balance the score, but Whitman-Hanson broke the score with just 19 seconds in regulation.

“It shows how much he cares about leaving the house, and I know he was sorry to be in the hospital,” Connors said. “But it’s great for him to come here and show his support and how much he loves us and everything, even though it was a big loss.

“As a team, I think we all like it, that he is back.”

After losing Saturday, the Raiders (5-7-3) are facing an upward climb hoping to make the play-offs of Division 3. Noord needs four wins in the remaining five games.

“It’s going to hurt a lot if we don’t make it,” Connors said. “I think if we do our best, we can all do it and it naturally helps that he is here every day to motivate us.”

Gibbons wants his team to play hard for Kulig the rest of the way, but believes that the team should not be worried about disappointing him.

“We can’t do this on the Connor Kulig tour and if we lose something we’ll disappoint him,” said Gibbons. “It’s just how hard we can play for him. Just keep moving forward. ”

