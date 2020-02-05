H&R Block, United Way partners offer free tax preparation, assistance with submitting an application

(WNCT) Partner of United Way and H&R Block offers MyFreeTaxes-free online tax preparation to anyone with a simple income.

MyFreeTaxes is the only free, national, online tax return product offered by a non-profit, because United Way fights for the financial stability of every person in every community.

United Way makes every effort to ensure that people can submit their tax returns easily and accurately to receive the refunds they deserve.

MyFreeTaxes is the only free online platform that can be used to file federal and national taxes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

MyFreeTaxes offers free English and Spanish tax support and offers qualified filers access to tax coaches for personal, self-preparation assistance.

The online tool allows taxpayers to self-archive for free using a simple step-by-step process that includes free telephone, email and online chat support from IRS-certified specialists.

MyFreeTaxes is optimized for mobile devices, so that everyone has access to MyFreeTaxes from their computer, tablet or smartphone.

MyFreeTaxes is completely free for anyone with an income that has to submit a simple tax return.

“Don’t pay to file your simple taxes, anyone can submit simple federal and national returns for free,” says Raquel Painter, President of the United Way of Onslow County, “Free does not always mean free, some” free “tax preparation products only cover federal tax returns, not state returns. However, MyFreeTaxes offer free coverage for up to three states. ”