HQ seeks common ground as India and ICC fight over funds

CA made it clear that it already believed that the international calendar was too busy but did not want to ignite tensions with the BCCI. It's a tricky battleground, but Roberts had to negotiate when asked about the proposed Super Series on Friday.

"I think this is an example of the innovative thinking that came out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president. In a very short time, just a few months, we have already seen India commit to organize a day-night test in Calcutta, so a brilliant result there, "he said.

"And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation. We will be in India next month and in Bangladesh to talk about the future cricket calendar. We are also in discussions with the NZ and I was recently to Pakistan to talk about the importance of our future partnership with Pakistan. Great innovative ideas coming from India. "

The fact that several countries, including New Zealand, South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka, are experiencing financial difficulties has heightened concerns about the benefits of a Super Series. Not so long ago, Australia, India and England constituted the "big three", where more than half of the ICC distributions were paid to these Powerful countries – arousing the indignation of many people in the world of cricket before the rapprochement is resolved.

India is forecast to receive $ 293 million ($ 422 million) in the current eight-year cycle (2016-2023), the largest tranche of any country, with Australia expected to pocket $ 132 million ($ 190 million).

There are suspicions that the Super Series is just an ambitious claim from the BCCI, but it would likely be a boon for the four countries. Roberts insisted that CA intended to be a good team player.

"We are truly respectful of the importance of our international cricket relationships and of our leadership role in global cricket to support the development of cricket in other countries. We are really looking forward to welcoming Afghanistan next year and it is an example of our commitment to world cricket, "he said.

"We are having discussions with all member countries of the ICC and take our role very seriously in associating them and working with them to advance the game.

"We have to try to make sure that we see the game emerging in countries around the world. We take our role as a partner with the ICC and all its members seriously."

As part of discussions next month, Roberts will seek to start locking in on next summer’s schedule, with four tests planned against India although it remains to be seen whether tourists would be open to a test in Brisbane where Australia has not been beaten since 1988-89.