HPE Public Health sets the budget for 2020

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health adopted its 2020 budget on Wednesday and shows an increase in funding from local municipalities.

A change in the cost sharing formula from 75% provincial and 25% municipal to a 70-30 formula resulted in a $ 1.1 million increase in municipal funding. The province invested some money for this last year, but this year it comes from the public health reserve.

The province provides nearly $ 847,900 for the New Seniors Dental Program.

There is a significant increase in program material, professional and purchased services and travel costs to implement the new dental program for seniors.

Changes in the workforce resulted in a reduction of three full-time jobs.

The budget report indicates that this will help to cover the costs of negotiated increases, increases in benefits, as well as for outstanding wages and job evaluation initiatives.

The municipal tax is the same as last year – $ 3.3 million.

When presenting the budget, Belleville councilor Bill Sandison noted that the contribution of Belleville and Quinte West is slightly higher, just over two percent.

The proportion has fallen for Prince Edward County and Hastings County.

The redistribution is caused by the population change in each area.

Dr. medical officer Peter Oglaza tells Quinte News that the budget can offer sufficient funding to continue with the public health programs for 2020.

The total budget for 2020 is $ 17.1 million.

