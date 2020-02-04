HPE acquires zero-trust networking, security company Scytale

Iran’s newest malware for erasing data affects the Bahrain oil industry

Saudi Arabia’s cyber security agency sees new Dustman data-removing malware.

HPE has secured a pool of experienced engineers from corporate companies through the acquisition of startup Scytale.

The deal was announced on Monday. According to HPE’s CEO of the cloud initiative Dave Husak, the agreement will play a fundamental role in HPE’s plans to deliver dynamic, open, edge-to-cloud platforms with core security.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Scytale is named after a cryptographic concept and is a start-up software for companies specializing in zero-trust networks and cloud-native security. The team consists of engineers from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Duo Security, Google, Okta, PagerDuty and Splunk.

Also see: Cyber ​​security 101: protect your privacy against hackers, spies and the government

The Scytale team also consists of founders who contribute to two open source projects, the Secure Production Identity Framework for everyone (SPIFFE) and the SPIFFE Runtime Environment (SPIRE).

HPE says these projects, designed to create zero-trust identification and secure systems in enterprise environments, will continue and are “fundamental” elements in the development of the technological giant of secure edge-to-cloud solutions. The company added that “there are many opportunities to leverage SPIFFE and SPIRE throughout the HPE portfolio.”

San Francisco-based Scytale has previously raised $ 8 million through funding rounds in Venture, Seed and Series A.

“This acquisition represents the ongoing transformation of HPE, part of which is embracing and contributing to open source projects in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and elsewhere,” says HPE. “Our goal is to provide services and products that promote these developments and offer our customers and partners the fastest possible path to application modernization.”

CNET: Microsoft Teams is falling out due to expired certificate, the company says

Scytale CEO Sunil James, co-founder of the startup alongside CTO Emiliano Berenbaum and VP of Product Andrew Jessup, said in a blog post that Scytale will continue to help HPE develop the zero-trust open source projects.

“We will endeavor to maintain this transparent and supplier-neutral project, which will be fundamental to HPE’s plans to deliver a dynamic, open and secure edge-to-cloud platform,” the executive added.

TechRepublic: How to change iOS 13 settings for better security

The acquisition of Scytale by HPE builds on a stream of cyber security acquisitions in January.

Insight Partners bought Armis Security for $ 1.1 billion, Broadcom signed a deal to relieve its Symantec cyber security arm and give the unit to Broadcom, Rockwell Automation purchased Avnet Data Security, Mimecast picked up Segasec, Cloudflare picked up S2 Systems and Synopsys acquired Tinfoil security.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0