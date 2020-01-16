HP unveils new ProBook laptop for SMEs

Image via HP.

On Thursday, HP unveiled the HP ProBook x360 435 G7, a new convertible laptop for educational institutions and small businesses. The PC supplier focuses on growing companies that want reliable hardware for a lower price.

The ProBook portfolio uses the design language of HP mainstream and premium PCs with sleek designs and narrow edges, and adds business functions to protect the firmware and BIOS.

In this latest series, the laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series APUs and offer features such as built-in security, increased durability via an anodized aluminum keyboard and top cover, and improved connectivity with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN. The device is also compatible with the HP Pro Pen.

Compatible operating systems are Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home and FreeDOS 3.0.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G7 is expected to be available in May. Price details are not available, but must be released closer to the availability date.

