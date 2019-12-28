HP Specter x360 13 vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Battle of the 2-in-1s

Loading...

The convertible 2-in-1 laptop, which has a display that can turn from normal clamshell mode to tablet mode, with tent and media modes in between, has come into its own. They are no longer too large to be used as tablets or too little to be used as clamshells. The form factor is embodied by the HP Specter x360 13 and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

But these are not identical machines, despite the fact that they share some important components inside. HP and Dell have put a lot of effort into creating their own vision of the convertible 2-in-1 – but what is the better option?

Design

These are both attractive laptops, but they can no longer be different. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is much more conservative, with silver aluminum on the outside of the chassis and a choice of Arctic White or black interior. It is a more traditional wedge shape with the same rear-folded chassis that some Dell laptops have recently adorned.

The Specter x360 13 is much extravagantly designed, with its gem-cut corners visible along the edges and most noticeable in each rear corner – cut away in handy corners for easy access to the on / off button and one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports. You can get the HP in the colors Nightfall Black, Poseidon Blue and Natural Silver.

Both laptops are also well built, with little bend in the lid, the keyboard and the bottom of the chassis. The hinges convey confidence as they swivel through their 360-degree arcs and hold their displays in the desired location. The size of the XPS 13 2-in-1 is slightly less wide, while the Specter x360 13 is shallower – but both are relatively small thanks to slim edges that save space and look modern.

The HP praises a 90% screen / body ratio that leads the convertible 2-in-1 class. The XPS 13 2-in-1, however, is a bit thinner with 0.51 inches versus 0.67 inches and the laptops are almost identically light with only around 2.9 pounds.

Things start to differentiate when you look at input options. Both laptops have touch screens (natch) with active pens and both support Windows 10 inks and handwriting. However, the XPS 13 2-in-1 uses a second-generation magnetic levitation keyboard that is very superficial and it is a very different feeling that users will love or hate.

The keyboard of the Specter x360 13, on the other hand, is the same deep, well-spread and clickable version that we loved the last few versions. Touch typists will prefer the HP keyboard. Both laptops have spacious touch pads with Microsoft Precision touch pad support, which means that they are equally accurate and support the full range of Windows 10 multi-touch movements.

Finally, connectivity is also an area of ​​differentiation. The XPS 13 2-in-1 has two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support and a Micro SD card reader. That is it. The Specter x360 13 also offers two USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 ports, but also has a USB-A 3.1 port for older peripherals (with a claw mechanism that fits into the small space). It also offers a Micro SD card reader.

Both laptops support Wi-Fi 6 for higher internet speeds along with Bluetooth 5, while the Specter x360 13 adds support for mobile LTE data that can now be used alongside Wi-Fi. Finally, HP has built in two privacy features – an electronic switch that disables the webcam and removes an attack vector, and a special button for disabling the microphone.

Performance

The XPS 13 2-in-1 and Specter x360 13 are both built around Intel & # 39; s 10th generation Ice Lake CPU & # 39; s. Accordingly, they offer very similar performance that can be matched by utilities that make it possible to increase speed with more fan noise or keep things quiet.

They also both offer Intel & # 39; s improved Iris Plus graphics that provide better entry-level gaming, the usual integrated Intel graphics, and better support for creative apps that can use the GPU to speed up certain operations.

In short, both 2-in-1 & # 39; s offer excellent productivity performance that competes with the vast majority of 13-inch laptops. The typical productivity user will want to do little that these laptops cannot handle.

Both Dell and HP offer a few display options. The XPS 13 2-in-1 has the more productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio with Full HD or 4K IPS panels, and the latter offer you very wide and accurate colors and good contrast for an LED display. The Specter x360 13, on the other hand, has two screens (with an option for a privacy panel that will be available soon) that exist at the far ends of the spectrum.

The low-power Full HD screen is very good with solid colors and excellent clarity, but its claim to fame is low-power technology that offers some of the best battery life you'll find in a 13-inch laptop. Then HP also offers an AMOLED panel that offers superior brightness, colors and contrast and is simply the best screen you'll find in this class of machines.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 benefits from the 16:10 aspect ratio, but the AMOLED screen of the HP is simply beautiful. And if battery life is your biggest concern, HP's energy-efficient panel offers more than the entire day.

Portability

These are small and light laptops that are unlikely to weigh your backpack. They both have a lot of power in a thin, small and light chassis.

However, the battery life is important and HP has the advantage here. Choose the low-power Full HD screen and we are talking about hours of extra battery life when performing most productivity tasks. It's just phenomenal. On the other hand, if you want a 4K screen, you will probably get a better battery life from the 4K IPS screen from Dell than the AMOLED screen from the HP. So in the end it comes down to what matters most to you – display quality or battery life.

Ultimately, the HP offers the best battery life thanks to the energy-efficient display.

Two excellent 2-in-1 & # 39; s, but the Specter x360 13 wins

The HP Specter x360 13 is a premium laptop, starting at $ 1,100 ($ 800 for sale) for a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8 GB RAM, a 256 GB SSD and a low-power Full HD screen. You can spend up to $ 1,930 (up to $ 1,630 for sale) with a Core i7-1065G7U, 16 GB RAM, a 2 TB SSD and a 4K AMOLED screen.

TheDell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a bit more expensive, starting at $ 1,460 ($ 1,300 for sale) with a Core i5-1035G1, 8 GB RAM, a 256 GB SSD and a Full HD screen. The most expensive configuration costs $ 2,060 ($ 1,750 for sale) for a Core i5-1035G1, 16 GB RAM, a 512 TB SSD and a 4K IPS screen.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 from Dell is an excellent convertible 2-in-1 that looks great, works fast and has excellent display options. But HP & # 39; s newest Specter x360 13 is simply more cohesively designed and offers a difficult choice between a great battery life and the best screen you can buy on a 13-inch laptop. The HP wins a very difficult battery and does this for less costs.

