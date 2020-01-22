HP introduces new Education Edition Chromebooks designed for class sustainability

On Tuesday, HP announced new Chromebooks for the education market that are designed to be more powerful and sustainable for students and teachers.

The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE, HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE, HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE and HP Chromebook 14 G6 withstand the rigors of a school environment, including desk fall, keyboard spills, and tension on the power cord. In the meantime, the hardware and software promotion is focused on supporting productivity, collaboration between student and teacher and cloud-based mobile learning apps.

HP said the new Education edition Chromebooks are the first in the Chromebook series with fully anchored keys that provide a new level of durability for class devices. Keyboards on the HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE withstand spillage of up to 12 oz of water and can be repeatedly wiped with regular household cleaning wipes for easier cleaning. Both devices have survived a 76 cm drop test on concrete and a 122 cm drop test on wood as part of HP’s test processes.

In terms of hardware, the HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE come with Intel or AMD processors and HP’s Extended Range Wireless LAN for improved connectivity. The Chromebook 11 G8 EE is now available from $ 259, while the 11A G8 EE is expected to be available in February.

The Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE features the latest Intel Celeron processors and a scratch-resistant touchscreen from Corning Gorilla Glass. The convertible device has duel cameras and a 360 ° hinge for use in tent mode, stand mode, clamshell mode or tablet mode. The device is now available from $ 299.

The Chromebook 14 G6 is HP’s redesigned large-screen Chromebook. New features include improved battery life, faster charging, faster data transfer with WLAN and an extensive Wide Range antenna design and Intel Celeron processors. The 14 G6 is now available from $ 289.

“All of these products have been improved with learning and creating solutions and truly built to withstand the tough handling where learning takes place,” said Blanca Avery, global education solutions manager for HP, in a press conference. “There are currently around 30 million teachers and students worldwide who use Chromebooks to learn. And what is really impressive that we are extremely proud of is that HP is the number one Chromebook supplier in the world.”