HP introduces new cloud services as part of the Engage portfolio

HP Inc. Thursday announced new cloud services within its Engage POS product line aimed at reducing manual IT work for retailers and hospitality businesses.

The new HP Engage console and Engage catalog are designed to help businesses find and manage connected devices and apps. The Engage console offers the distribution and management of applications for point-of-sale devices and apps, while the catalog functions as a marketplace for retail apps and services by ISVs.

For troubleshooting, the console system can remotely resolve device problems without IT personnel. Devices can also be provided in bulk via automatic compliance checks and security warnings.

“Technology enables retailers to better manage their business with versatile and connected computing equipment. At the same time, retailers want to manage their applications in safe and efficient ways,” said Aaron Weiss, VP and GM of Retail Solutions for HP. “With the HP Engage console and HP Engage catalog, HP bridges this gap and offers modern solutions for customers and partners to manage their fleet of devices securely and remotely.”

HP also said its Engage POS hardware is now certified with other MDM services, including VMware and SOTI. ISV partners also have the option to purchase the MDM services with HP hardware.

HP launched its Engage range a year ago and expanded its focus beyond the company to focus on small and medium-sized retailers and hospitality businesses. Upon introduction, the system included an all-in-one POS system and with a partnership with PayPal for payment processing and services.

Before the launch of Engage, HP had not seen much traction or focus on the SME market.

