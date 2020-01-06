HP Envy 32 All-in-One Review: a real iMac killer?

Loading...

HP Envy 32 All-in-One review: iMac killer?

“With the HP Envy 32 All-in-One, HP wants to kill the iMac”

Luxurious design

Desktop class processor

Powerful RTX graphics

Many mobile synergies

Can get hot and loud

No Core i9 option

All-in-ones never took off. They provide a tidy desk, but unless it’s the iMac you’re talking about, they’re pretty niche.

But with the newest all-in-one, HP wants to be the best at Apple. The new Envy 32 All-in-One has an answer for every function of the iMac, whether it’s a super clear HDR600 4K screen, the party-ready speakers or the seriously impressive performance. But can HP’s last attempt really steal the crown from the king of the all-in-ones?

A cozy design

When I first took the HP Envy 32-All-in-One out of the box, I got the shivers. Even the iconic iMac looks simple in comparison.

Luxury is the name of the game here, although it is a different view than the sculptural wire base and aluminum standard of the Dell Inspiron 27 7790. The Envy opts for more natural finishes such as leather, wood and fabric, creating a warmer look that must fit well in a more a home office or bedroom. It is downright cozy.

The front of this PC has a prominent speaker grille with a layer of acoustic fabric on top. This is then covered on the right with a leather tag, with the Bang & Olufsen branding. The metal base is meanwhile covered with a dark ash wood grain finish. If I look at it all together, I have never experienced a PC that felt this premium.

Although the front of the computer is nice, the back simply means business. It has a glossy HP logo and a plastic finish and the metal standard. The sharp edges and corners do not completely match the front and look inspired by gaming aesthetics.

Most ports are also located there. Although, due to the placement of the large soundbar, they are uncomfortably high when viewed from the rear. That makes them a bit difficult to reach when searching for a USB port.

The mix of ports includes USB-C, a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI input, HDMI output and an Ethernet connection. That’s more than what you get with Dell Inspiron 27 7790.

It is then supplemented with a USB-A port on the lower panel on the right and a full-sized SD card reader on the lower panel on the left. I really appreciate these side ports on the HP. Nothing is more frustrating than having to search for an SD card slot on the back.

The HDMI in and Thunderbolt 3 are excellent additions. This allows you to run screens alongside the Envy, something that is not possible on the Inspiron 27 7790. You can even choose to use “Envy as a TV” or a large screen while the Windows system itself is turned off. That’s something I did because I could connect my Nintendo Switch just like we could do on the Inspiron 27 7790.

Oh, and there’s a pop-up 5-megapixel Windows Hello webcam, so you can log in to your PC with just your face.

Party speakers

As I continued to set up the Envy 32-All-in-One, my attention went to the giant speaker grille. It is one of the most obvious things about the PC that help distinguish it from the iMac – but it also serves a good cause. HP claims that this is one of the loudest all-in-ones on the market. Against the speakers at the back of the iMac or the smaller soundbar on the Dell Inspiron 27 7790 there are plenty of reasons why.

First of all there are two tweeters, two passive radiators and two medium-sized drivers behind the loudspeaker grille. There is also a woofer in the middle for a better bass. But that is a description. I still wondered, how loud can these speakers get?

I opened a YouTube video and watched a clip from a recent Formula 1 race. The experience was breathtaking. With a volume of only 12%, I felt the bass in my desk as the cars ran across the track. I could even follow the sound of the motorbikes and cars that turned the bends. I had never felt so immersed when I was sitting at a PC.

I see little reason for you to buy a stand-alone speaker system when you buy this PC.

But that wasn’t all. HP also has a new advanced audio stream feature built into the Envy 32 All-in-One. Unlike last year’s Envy, this enhanced feature allows you to stream music from your phone to the PC, even if your PC is turned off. I tried it out and streamed some songs from my phone. It was loud and lively and I see little reason for you to get a stand-alone speaker system when you buy this PC.

That in mind, I also see this as a great solution for content creators, for which the very best iMac goals are meant. Do you want to show a video that you have made to an important customer? Just start the Envy’s speakers and blow them away.

When 4K beats 5K

Apple has proven to have mastered the screen over and over again. The 5K iMac cannot be surpassed in terms of pure pixel density. But HP has something to say about that. This Envy has a sharper 31.5-inch 4K screen, higher levels of contrast and brightness than an iMac. It seems that the creators of content that are going to use Apple’s products are being stolen.

Although the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution is lower than the 5,120 x 2,800 resolution of a 5K iMac, there are some areas in which this All-in-One beats Apple.

First, there is the size of the screen. Apple’s maxes at 27-inch, but the envy comes to 31.5-inch. Then there’s the brightness. When we assessed it, we achieved a peak brightness of about 507 nits on the iMac. The IPS LCD panel on the Envy now has an eye-burning 600 nits according to our colorimeter. Finally, there is the contrast ratio. While the 27-inch iMac comes with a contrast ratio of 900, the HP Envy beats that with an insanely high level of 6000: 1.

The Envy is probably the photographer’s best friend

On paper, this gives the Envy a 32% larger display area, 20% more brightness and 5 times better contrast with the iMac. HP also claims that this is the first HDR 600 PC on the market. It also means that envy is probably the photographer’s best friend for that high contrast. It even managed to surpass Surface Studio 2 from Microsoft, which achieved the record for the highest contrast ratio in total at 1,140.

Then there is the design aesthetic of envy. While the iMac is surrounded by a thick frame, HP’s Envy retains thin edges and has a screen-body ratio of 94%. The screen also has a special anti-reflective coating that helps stop glare from sunlight and the lights in a bright room.

Unfortunately it is not a touchscreen. This is a deliberate design that HP made, because HP believes it would also add to the price and make the system not HDR 600 compatible.

Debut RTX graphics

One of the biggest contributors to the success of the iMac is its performance. It runs desktop-class processors all the way to the 8-core Core i9. Most Windows all-in-ones use weaker laptop parts, both in terms of processor and graphics. That includes both the Dell Inspiron and Surface Studio 2.

Our review unit has a 62-watt Intel CPU that you will find on powerful desktop computers. It is equipped with the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9700 processor, which has 8 cores. This is also accompanied by 32 GB of memory and a 1TB Intel Optane SSD. There is no Core i9 option, with which you lose the higher thread count and clock speed. If you want the absolute fastest all-in-one for creating content, the iMac is still your best choice.

With all this brutal power of a desktop CPU, I am sure this is a great PC for content creators and even for gamers.

Yet envy is not a companion. It managed to improve its way through our Geekbench tests. Although Geekbench is only a simulated test, the Envy managed to beat a single-core score of 5,808 and a multi-core score of 29,124. That single-core score is behind the iMac 5K 6,324 and 33,024, thanks to the faster Core i9 option.

In a more demanding test where we encoded a 4K video and this processor still held up well. It ended the encoding in 101 seconds, which is very close to the 98 seconds reported when we tested the 5K iMac. That’s a good sign for performance in a number of content creation applications, such as video editing in Premiere.

Although the desktop processor in the Envy 32 All-in-One was a nice surprise, HP has more performance. This all-in-one sports an option for graphic display up to RTX 2080. That’s a first for all-in-ones, and it also makes the Envy a great gaming PC and throws all AMD cards with lower power that appear on the Mac, broken.

However, there is a catch. These are mobile graphics cards as opposed to full desktop cards, and our unit was equipped with a weaker RTX 2060 on the inside. But even that system was impressive. We have tested games such as Fortnite and Civilization VI. In Fortnite, the HP pushed 27 frames per second at 4K Epic settings. At lower 1080p high settings, the Envy was a super smooth 148 frames per second on average. That destroys the frame rates that we received on the 5K iMac.

This is not meant as a gaming machine, but it can be if you really want it

Regarding Civilization VI, the HP achieved frames of around 166 on average settings in 1080p and 100 on ultra. For most games you want to stay away from 4K, but in something like Forza Motorsport 7 the game can easily hold 60 frames per second at 4K with maximum settings.

This is not meant as a pure game machine, but it certainly has chops. Just be prepared to listen to the speed of the fans, as the system gets hot quickly, especially along the upper edges. That’s the price you pay for so much power, but that’s nothing new for gamers.

Our bill

The Envy 32 All-in-One is a great Windows version of the iMac. Fans of the iMac may not have been discouraged, but with its luxurious design, excellent speakers and a lively 4K screen, it is certainly a serious competitor. The power inside makes it so much

Are there alternatives?

You can indeed buy an Apple 5K iMac, although it is considerably more expensive and less graphically powerful. For creating unedited content, it may still be the better choice.

Although sporting with outdated Intel CPUs, the Surface Studio 2 is an interesting option with its hinged design and touchscreen. However, the lack of capacity is a problem – just like the excessive price.

A cheaper option would also be the Dell Inspiron 27 7790, which has a similar HDMI input, and a sleek modern design, but weaker laptop-class processors.

How long will it stay that way?

The HP Envy 32 All-in-One lasts a long time. The 4K screen resolution, build quality, port selection and processing power are well up-to-date and must last within four or five years.

Do you have to buy it?

Yes. If you need a premium Windows PC that can help you create content, gaming, this is the best all-in-one you can buy.

