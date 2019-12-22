HP Elite Dragonfly Review: the business laptop that is not in the office

Loading...

HP Elite Dragonfly review: first class travel

"Lightweight and stylish, the HP Elite Dragonfly is almost too tight to be considered a purely business laptop."

Perfect size for traveling

Many security functions

Incredible battery life

Great port selection

Older processors

Keyboard feels tight

You jump on your six-hour flight with the ambitious goal of getting some work done. You are prepared. You have a laptop. A charger. You are even willing to pay for the expensive WiFi during the flight. It's time to go. Work. Done.

Six hours later you barely managed to open your laptop.

Between fighting with the charger under your seat, fighting for elbow room with your fellow passengers and trying to cram a laptop onto a tray, it's not easy. And if you have a clumsy & # 39; business laptop & # 39; is almost impossible.

HP thinks the new Elite Dragonfly is the solution. The company claims it has the security features that business people need without the stereotypical design issues. So, is this $ 2,079 business laptop worth first-class travel?

A suitable travel partner

The Dragonfly has been designed from the start to do your work on the road. At 2.2 kilos, it is considerably lighter than laptops such as the XPS 13, HP Specter x360 and MacBook Air. HP says it reduces the weight of every element of the laptop to make it so light without losing structural integrity. Even a super-light business laptop such as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is no less than 0.8 kilos heavier.

That effort has really paid off. Store it in your backpack or suitcase and you hardly notice the extra weight as you race through the airport to find your gate. It is a small laptop. Yet its bold navy colors, golden accents and sharp edges feel with your tailored suit and watch. It is downright decadent.

Holding with one hand as a tablet is still out of the question due to its size.

When you sit down and take the Dragonfly out to work, it fits well on your tray table. The total footprint is quite small, so it can even work in economy class. This is another area that the Dragonfly has above its competitors. It corresponds to the XPS 13 in size, but it is three quarters of an inch smaller than the X1 Yoga in height and width. When you are in a tight space like an airplane, every millimeter counts.

For a better view, you can turn the keyboard to take notes or watch movies. Tablet use is possible but, like other 2-in-1 devices of this size, uncomfortable. It's just a bit too big and a bit too heavy.

Sitting next to the XPS 13 2-in-1, the screen of the Dragonfly looks a bit dated. The bezels are not huge, but they are a bit rough next to the larger 16: 10 screen of the XPS 13 2-in-1. The new Specter x360 also has smaller edges, and I wish they had found their way to the Dragonfly. The 1080p screen is also not as impressive as the incredibly bright XPS 13 2-in-1 with high contrast. A 4K version is offered for better image quality, but this is currently not available.

A small laptop means a small keyboard

The size of the edges (and the size of the keyboard cover) provides a large enough touchpad for tracking and gestures. The glass is smooth and the click mechanism is silent.

However, the small footprint has a compromise in keyboard width. It is a bit tight, especially in the function row, which contains itty-bitty keys that can easily be accidentally pressed. HP went one step further by trying to add a pair of upward-facing speakers directly to the keyboard deck.

I would normally welcome such a & # 39; n choice, but in this case I would have preferred a larger keyboard like that on the X1 Yoga. That is especially the case because the speakers here still do not sound great.

Fortunately, the typing experience is pleasant. The keystrokes have sufficient travel distance (especially compared to the XPS 13 2-in-1 or MacBook Pro) and are quiet enough not to wake the person sitting next to you on the plane.

The stylus, which is included in the box, is a lightweight pen that fits comfortably in the hand and is charged via USB-C. With 4,096 sensitivity levels, it's perfect for taking notes and illustrating. The only problem is that it does not come with a case or any other way to attach it to the laptop. You must rely on your own devices to keep the pen with you, and when you are on the move, it can be difficult.

Port-ready, all-day work

When you arrive at your destination, the Dragonfly has numerous tricks in store to meet your computing needs. Port selection is a good place to start. Although it is only 0.63 inch thick, HP has supplied both a USB-A and a full-size HDMI port. Both are not common in laptops that are so thin, with laptops such as the XPS 13 that go all-in on USB-C.

The Dragonfly also features a USB-C 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 port for your modern accessories and connections, but then offers you options for those old ports that still come in handy. They are crucial for those times when you appear during a meeting worn out by a travel day and need to be connected to a TV or monitor via HDMI. It also means that you can leave (most of) your dongles at home.

However, the HP Elite Dragonfly is slightly behind Lenovo 's X1 Yoga. That laptop offers two USB 3.1 Type-C / Thunderbolt 3 and two USB 3.1 Type-A, together with HDMI 1.4.

If it is a short trip (or you feel your guts), you may also be able to leave your charger at home. The battery life of the Dragonfly is so good. It took a little less than 10 and a half hours with light web browsing, which means that you can work well all day long. Your coast-to-coast flight is covered, whether you're busy or catching up with The Mandalorian.

I was a bit annoyed by the on / off button, which is located right next to the gates on the left. It leads to many unintended presses when picking up or moving the laptop. It makes sense if the 2-in-1 is used as a tablet, but as said, the size of the Dragonfly means that tablet use is not ideal.

When business functions are a hassle

HP is proud of the security features it has put into the Dragonfly. It has a fingerprint scanner, Windows Hello face recognition, a physical camera housing, suppressed noise suppression for Skype calls, extended Wi-Fi range and three microphones (two in front, one "world"). These are all details that business users will appreciate.

However, it goes deeper. HP Sure Start is also included for secure boot and BIOS protection. HP even sells a separate model with the Sure View screen darker for privacy when traveling.

This is not just software. HP's own endpoint controller is located on the board itself. HP says it is isolated and cryptographically secure. There is more here than even on a business laptop such as the ThinkPad X1 laptops.

We all want our computers to be safe, but that's probably more than what the average person needs. Some of the security suite feel like bloatware, especially if you like to use third-party software for protection against malware. However, HP & # 39; s security will make IT managers happy, and that is what the company relies on.

Performance is … okay. The use of Intel & # 39; s 8th-gen processors is a pity. It is of course not HP's fault. Intel does not yet support vPro in the latest generations of processors so far, which is (among other things) an important tool for IT departments and external management.

It is the same hang-up that you will find in other business laptops such as Dell's Latitude series or the ThinkPad T series. Note that the cheaper, $ 1,629 Intel Core i5 Dragonfly has no vPro, so you lose the performance deficiency of newer processors without the benefits.

HP decided to play it safe with the Dragonfly. You will probably not see a performance reduction compared to the XPS 13 2-in-1 or Specter x360, especially not with the Dragonfly's 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and 32 GB Intel Optane Memory H10. However, it damages the life of the laptop and lets you question the high price tag.

Our bill

The Dragonfly is excellent for a business entrepreneur who deals with security, portability and build quality. The Dragonfly will make that person happy, especially if their employer pays the bill.

If you're someone else, you'll wonder why the laptop is so small, doesn't turn on quickly, or doesn't have the latest generation of processors. Despite the attempt to impress a wider audience, the Dragonfly feature set means it is still the best for a very specific user.

Are there alternatives?

The closest alternative is the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which is a few hundred dollars cheaper. The Yoga also includes options for a wider range of configurations, including 4K panels and 10th-gen processors. However, it is not as portable as the Dragonfly.

The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is also a good alternative with its ultra-thin bezels and an abundance of security features. For a similar configuration, the Latitude is $ 100 more expensive and not as small as the Dragonfly.

Non-business options such as the HP Specter x360 or XPS 13 2-in-1 are fantastic, although you miss many of the security features you need.

How long will it stay that way?

The Dragonfly comes with an excellent three-year warranty, which will be attractive to companies. Barring accidents, the laptop would last you so long given its hardware and excellent build quality. You can even add an additional HP CarePack for comprehensive repair and replacement services.

Do you have to buy it?

Yes. People outside the business world should not cross, but for the right person, the Dragonfly is the perfect travel companion.

