HP could start producing cheaper ink cartridges and more expensive printers

Everyone knows the feeling of fear when a printer starts begging for more ink. Although the machines themselves are often a bargain, the ink can dry you out. That can change quickly if HP, the largest manufacturer of consumer printers, is considering a change that would mean cheaper ink. The disadvantage is that the printers themselves may be a bit more expensive.

The printer business is an example of the proven “razor blade model”. That term comes from razor manufacturers who sell the levers cheaply, but charge high prices for the blades. Over time, the company can earn many times more from the blades than they could ever make on an expensive handle. Printers are the same with cheap hardware and expensive ink cartridges. Hair continues to grow, but our printing needs continue to fall.

An analyst report from Morgan Stanley claims that HP plans to give up the razor model internally. However, it does not make you happy. It’s about money – HP doesn’t make much money with printer ink because people print less often. According to the investor note, about 20 percent of HP’s printer customers do not buy enough ink to be profitable.

Adhering to the business model of the razor blades has probably contributed to the poor condition of the current printers. Almost every part of the computer experience is better than at the beginning of the last century, but printers are virtually unchanged. Of course, they have wifi and nice little LCD screens, but the print and hardware quality has stagnated. If HP works on selling the printers instead of the ink, we can get better devices. Imagine an inkjet printer that does not start to choke on paper or spit out distorted pages after 18 months.

We can finally see that HP releases a number of innovative printers when this plan is implemented, but it has a price. In particular, a higher price for printers. Instead of counting on ink sales to make a profit, HP should earn money to sell you a better printer. That means higher upfront costs, but maybe it’s worth escaping this nightmare cycle of expensive ink and hardware that is prone to malfunctions. If HP can make this work, other manufacturers can board and change the printer.

