How’s that for a Ford Mustang Mach-E Shelby?

According to Ford Performance’s chief programmer, Ed Krenz, a Shelby version of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E could be launched if you could figure out how to make the car more competent on the winding parts.

At best, it could result in a seriously aggressive looking electrical Mustang crossover, which in turn could resemble this render by X-Tomi Design.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of applying the Shelby properties to an electric car,” said Krenz last year. “The trick for us is driving fun and sustainability when charging.”

Krenz added that such a car should be able to drive all day on the track without stopping and starting to charge after about 20 minutes.

“A straightforward bit is simple for electric cars, but we know the Shelby DNA to the bottom, and it’s difficult to apply to electric cars. Still, all weight is not bad. We had Mach-E in the simulator and the low center of gravity is an opportunity. “

Let’s say the performance is good and the car is given the green light. Should Ford make it look as wide and low as all of its Shelby-tuned Mustangs? What about the rear wing? Is it really necessary? These are all legitimate questions, and Ford designers need to find some definitive answers there.

However, one thing is certain – we won’t see Tesla soon fling a big wing on the back of his Model Y crossover.