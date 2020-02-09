Howard’s 17 points lead Marquette past No. 19 Butler, 76-57

MILWAUKEE – Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 each to Marquette to a 76-57 win over No. 1. 19 Butler to lead on Sunday.

Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) stopped the game when McEwen hit 3 pointers back-to-back and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 left.

The win avenge a loss of 89-85 overtime at Butler on January 24, the only loss of Marquette in the last seven games.

Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), who lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.

Marquette went to the free-throw line 28 times and made 21, compared to 7 of 8 for Butler. The Golden Eagles also had 11 3-pointers, including four from Bailey and McEwen, while the Bulldogs were only 4 of 20 from outside the bow.

The Golden Eagles took their biggest lead in the first half at 34-23 when Jayce Johnson scored below to score a 11-2 run. Marquette failed to add, missing his final eight shots of the half to lead 34-26 at the break.

Butler: The Bulldogs have lost five of their last eight. The following two games from Butler are at home before they travel to Seton Hall 12.

Marquette: Butler was the first of three straight opponents. Games at No. 10 Villanova and home vs. No. 21 Creighton are the following. The Golden Eagles beat Villanova earlier at home with 71-60 but lost 92-75 on Creighton.

Butler plays host to Xavier on Wednesday.

Marquette visits Villanova on Wednesday.

