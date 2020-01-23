How you can save more with the “pay first” savings strategy

If you’re serious about building your wealth (or saving for an international vacation), it’s time to change your savings strategy and pay for yourself – yes, YOU.

With “Paying yourself first” you can make optimal use of every cent to achieve your financial goals.

And as with any new habit, it is just a little practice to use this smart saving strategy.

Understanding of this savings strategy

Most Aussies live for payday. And whether you’re paid weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, payday can never come quickly enough.

But at the end of the salary cycle, we often spend our entire budget and there’s nothing left to stow away. With “Paying yourself first” you make regular and consistent savings contributions to achieve your financial goals.

“Pay First” isn’t about how you make money, it’s about how you save money.

With this clever and easy-to-use strategy, you can literally put money into your savings account before you pay bills, go out on Friday nights, or buy a new pair of sneakers – it’s easy.

Think of it as your new payday ritual – once your employer pays you, you pay for it yourself.

Practicing this saving habit makes perfect

Any new habit or routine requires discipline. Regardless of whether you go to the gym or quit sugar, there are a few basic rules to make sure you stay on track and see the results.

Paying yourself first is the same. You need to train your economy muscle until this strategy goes without saying.

And as soon as you start filling your savings account, you become even more motivated and inspired.

How do I pay first?

Think of your savings contribution as an invoice – it is a mandatory expense that must be paid.

Prioritize it over all other expenses and living expenses. Once you’ve paid yourself, you can pay your other bills – not the other way around.

The risk of paying bills and living expenses first (including night’s rest and meal delivery) is that there’s rarely a lot left, so you don’t feel motivated or inspired to save.

Remember, the race is slowly and steadily winning. You don’t have to put a lot of cash away on payday, so you are forced to live off baked beans and two-minute pasta – even if both are tasty – regular and consistent posts are the secret of financial security.

To adopt this smart savings habit, you need to review your current spending. Check out your daily bank statements to see where you are spending your money.

Review your bills and see if you can find a better deal. You could save hundreds if you switch to a cheaper provider.

Once you have a clear idea of ​​your spending habits, you can set a savings budget.

Regardless of whether it’s $ 40, $ 100, or $ 300, think of this as a mandatory expense that must be paid first.

And if you want to track your savings quickly, check out areas where you can make savings.

From Monday through Thursday, when you bring your lunch to work, through to the monthly manicure, a few improvements can make a big difference.

One way to create a thorough budget is to create a budget bucket that shows how much you spend on each of your life expenses.

Open your own savings account

It’s really a no-brainer. Opening a special savings account is a smart way to separate your savings from your daily money. If you have all the money in one account, it is far too easy to spend and waste it.

By opening a savings book with ME, you can personalize your account name, which constantly reminds you of your newly introduced savings measure.

You can also save more money by choosing a savings account that earns interest.

If you open a daily transaction account with your online savings account with ME, you may receive a variable bonus – that is money for jam.

Out of sight out of mind

“Paying yourself first” requires a little discipline. It requires you to change your savings habits and not pay on payday (sorry, these new headphones can wait).

The easiest way to apply this golden rule is to ask your employer to deposit your wages into two accounts – a daily account and a special savings account.

This “out of sight, out of mind” approach does the hard work for you and ensures that you don’t skip a “payment”.

Otherwise, you need to exercise a little self-discipline when you save cash on your payday banking.

Think of it as a little payday ritual to build a secure future or to help you achieve an exciting goal (Hello, Tuscany!).

Simply save money

If you’re struggling to save money, or if you find you run out of savings, it’s time to change your savings strategy and pay for yourself. This means that you apply a new payday ritual and deposit a percentage of your income into a special savings account before paying bills and living expenses.

If you pay yourself first, you will get a better insight into your financial future. It is a motivating and groundbreaking habit that can help you achieve your monetary goals. To see how much you should store, crack some numbers with the ME savings calculator and start your new preferred savings strategy.

This article is based on general information. It does not take into account individual financial goals or needs and is not financial product advice.