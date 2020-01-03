How you can mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV

Loading...

It's a pretty fantastic world that we live in today, especially when it comes to cell phones. Hours of entertainment are within reach, available at almost any place and at any time, all from a slim device that fits in your pocket. Just as handy and wonderful as smartphones are, however, there is something to be said for viewing content on a large flat screen TV. For those who have access to more content from their tablet or smartphone than anywhere else, that large screen in the living room can cause envy.

So why can't you have your cake and see it? This is possible thanks to the magic of mirroring. A rapidly growing arsenal of devices makes it possible to mirror everything on your phone or tablet from the screen of your phone to your TV. For those who want to marry the display of your phone with the flat screen, we have compiled this list with the best, most convenient and most affordable ways to do this. We've already done the research for you, so dive right in and choose the option that suits you best.

Set-top boxes and streaming sticks

Apple TV ($ 150 to 200)

Not to be confused with the mythical stories of the television that Apple was long told to come out, the Apple TV set-top box is a streaming device that directly competes against Roku devices, Amazon's Fire TV devices and other streamers. The pricey Apple TV 4K offers a wide selection of apps and an intuitive touch remote control and is a solid choice for people who have entrenched themselves in the Apple ecosystem.

What makes it great for our purposes is AirPlay. Apple's proprietary wireless protocol package is a brilliantly simple way to wirelessly mirror video, audio, and virtually any other content from your iOS device to any screen with an HDMI input. To do this, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap the AirPlay symbol in the shortcut menu (which looks like a square with a triangle through it). AirPlay mirroring is just the beginning. Savvy users can find all sorts of interesting ways to use this box as a media or smart home hub. Even if an iPhone is your only piece of Cupertino, California, currency, the Apple TV makes perfect sense as the desired mirror device. AirPlay 2 offers improved functionality and although it does not offer any new mirror functions, it is being rolled out to a large number of new TVs (and some older ones) from Vizio, LG, Sony and Samsung, which means that you will not have that soon completely need an Apple TV for iOS mirroring.

Roku ($ 25 to $ 100)

Roku & # 39; s varied collection of streaming devices is a permanent favorite among reviewers and consumers. What really makes Roku fly is the combination of a great interface and a ridiculous selection of apps that counts more than 1,000. Even better, while the Roku family (which includes multiple iterations and price levels) did not have real native mirroring for a long time, the company now offers screen mirroring for Android and Windows devices.

On your Roku, in the settings menu, you can choose whether mirroring requests are automatically granted or automatically denied, or whether you want to be asked for your permission. You can also add devices to approved and blocked lists.

The service is available for Android devices with 4.2 or higher and Windows devices with 8.1 or higher. Your "hardware must support screen mirroring," says Roku, although most devices do this in one form or another. For Android devices, Roku notes that many terms are used for mirroring, including Smart View, Quick Connect, SmartShare, AllShare Cast, Wireless Display, HTC Connect, Screen Casting, and Cast. (Whew!) After you have identified the correct terminology, you can usually enable mirroring from the settings menu under the Network or Display headings.

For Windows 8.1 devices or higher, you can mirror by following the instructions in this Microsoft article. For Windows 10 devices, open the Action Center, select Project and then Connect to a wireless display and then the Roku device in your network.

Although iOS devices cannot mirror to Roku natively, users can view personal photos, video and music to Roku with the Play on Roku feature in the Roku app. With a few popular apps you can send content to the TV via Roku, including Video & TV Cast and AllCast. On iOS you can cast to a Roku device with the Netflix app. Third-party apps may need more time to set up because platforms require that you download apps to both your destination device and your iOS device. For AllCast you have to upgrade to the $ 5 version (otherwise you are limited to a few minutes of video playback). These apps also work with Roku TVs, including the affordable TCL 6 series TVs and other TCL models.

This RokuCast Chrome extension looks promising if you really, really want to cast to a Roku from your Mac with Chrome, and you're not afraid of a few extra steps and software changes.

As for Apple users, we had hoped that Roku devices would get AirPlay 2 functionality with the arrival of the Apple TV app, but the functionality was absent when it was finally launched. That does not mean that it will never happen, but for now you need a different device to mirror your iPhone or iPad.

Amazon Fire TV ($ 30 to $ 120)

Amazon & # 39; s Fire TV debuted in April 2014, with several new (and more powerful) iterations in the following years. The latest devices include the 4K HDR-ready Fire TV Cube, which offers a whole range of functions, including the ability to control most of your home cinema equipment with just your voice, and the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is a similar, although reduced, function set. Like other newer Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K also support 4K, HDR and Alexa.

In the early history of Fire TV, Amazon added native mirroring for Android devices via Miracast, although users first had to link their device to the same Amazon account as their box. Thanks to an update, any user with a compatible device can now start having fun. Enabled devices include Android devices with 4.2 Jelly Bean or higher, Amazon's HD HDX tablets and the Fire Phone (if anyone has one). Older Fire TVs do not support mirroring. To enable mirroring, go to Settings> Display & Sounds> Enable Display Mirroring. Then connect the desired device from your Android phone or tablet.

Like the Roku, iOS users will find AllCast as a viable option when it comes to sending videos, photos and other media to the Fire TV from outside the Android Mafia. Another (paid) app to try is Reflector 3, which also works with iOS devices. Just like Roku, although Amazon has its own Apple TV app, it does not currently support AirPlay mirroring.

dongles

Chromecast ($ 35 or less) and Chromecast Ultra ($ 69)

Since its debut in 2013, Chromecast has become a suitable device for affordable wireless streaming. Chromecast has made a (very small) update of its HD device for 2018, alongside the Chromecast Ultra, which offers 4K streaming and HDR support in a small, dongular (yes, we made that up) form. What makes Chromecast devices special is their ability to bypass your device's internal resources thanks to Google's "cast" method so that you can start playback on your mobile device. Click on the cast icon and let the Chromecast take it from there, so that your phone or tablet (or computer) can rest and save the battery.

In addition to casting streaming apps, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra also provide almost latency-free mirroring of everything on an Android smartphone or tablet, including games, photos, video and more. The options together form a large number of very cool applications. From now on, Android devices with Android 4.4.2+ offer mirroring with Chromecast; some are & # 39; optimized & # 39; while others may not work as smoothly. Make sure your Google Home app is updated and look here for more help. As a bonus, Chromecast can also mirror everything from the Chrome browser of a Mac or PC by simply clicking the Cast button in the corner of your browser, but the quality of the performance varies.

If you are an iOS user, Chromecast mirroring is not supported for content loaded on your device, but Chromecasts are great for streaming content from tons of popular apps, including YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, Hulu, and Google Play Movies & TV . However, you must first download the Google Home app.

Miracast ($ 40 to 70)

Although we generally prefer the methods described above, third-party Miracast devices from lesser-known companies are also available if you are an Android enthusiast. Miracast is a Wi-Fi certified, high definition wireless protocol similar to AirPlay. Miracast is unique because, unlike AirPlay, it does not require a Wi-Fi network. Instead, it sets up its own streaming network via a protocol that has arrived with Android 4.0 called Wi-Fi Direct. The network is accessible from other local devices, but is safe for all internet hooligans outside the short range.

Miracast is versatile and offers numerous mirror functions. Although it works with Android devices, it is especially useful for mirroring PCs. Just like AirPlay, the Achilles heel relies on the internal sources of your device, causing it to lock up and drain the battery. If Android (and especially PC) mirroring is your game, Miracast-compatible devices may be worth checking in (although, again, we would probably just go with one of the above devices).

Some options with a good reputation are the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter and the Belkin Miracast Video Adapter. Miracast is also available for use with the Kindle Fire HD via a few devices, including the popular Netgear Push2TV.

Game consoles

Xbox One S ($ 250 to $ 290 or less), Xbox One X ($ 500), Xbox One, Xbox 360

Screen mirroring on the Xbox One is unfortunately a hit-or-miss proposal thanks to a number of somewhat unreliable apps. The Xbox does not have a native mirroring function, so you must rely on third-party solutions such as the aforementioned AllCast or AirServer. Neither of the apps is free (the Xbox app from AirServer costs as much as $ 20) and users on the internet have mixed results. The mobile Xbox app offers many useful functions, but mirroring is not included.

Although mirroring is limited, the best way to stream videos & # 39; s stored on your phone to your console is with Plex. Plex is available in the Xbox store and only needs to be found quickly. You must download the Plex app on your Android or iOS phone and then sign up for a Plex account if you have not already done so. To fully benefit from the app, you need a paid subscription and you also have to pay a one-time activation fee for your device. If you only use Plex to stream files that are saved directly to your phone or tablet (instead of stored on a Plex server), you can log out and stay in trial mode instead. Plex is a great solution for people with extensive digital libraries, but those who prefer streaming services should access it directly from the Xbox.

We have to keep in mind that although the Xbox One has built-in local media streaming functionality on your smartphone, the experience is very volatile because of problems with parsing certain file formats and containers. If your video & # 39; s are not converted correctly, you may have problems with audio tracks, subtitles, or file playback altogether. That is all the more reason to use Plex for this purpose. It handles all of this background confusion with real-time transcoding and minimal installation, so you only have to worry about what to put on the big screen.

($ 290), PS4 Pro ($ 400) and PlayStation 3 ($ 100 plus)

Unfortunately, none of Sony's game consoles – including the PS3, PS4 or PS4 Pro – have native mirroring functions. Although there is an official PlayStation smartphone app that lets you control your PS4 and browse the PlayStation Network remotely, that's all it can do. Instead, users will have to resort to third-party options. Plex is probably your best bet here, just like with Xbox. With other options, such as R-play, you can do the opposite of mirroring the phone, i.e., playing games from your PlayStation to your iPhone. If you have an Android phone, there are more complex ways to get R-play, but it is not yet available in the Google Play Store and we cannot guarantee its quality or viability.

TVs

Many newer smart TVs have built-in mobile mirroring. If you have a newer TV and you have noticed an abbreviation on one of the HDMI inputs labeled MHL, you already have a plug-and-play solution for connecting your Android phone, albeit via a decidedly 20th century wired connection. MHL stands for mobile high-definition link and allows you to mirror most of the content on your screen via an HDMI input. The only thing you need is a cable (you want to make sure it works with your phone's output) that converts your smartphone's connection to an HDMI connection. Note: MHL will also power and charge your device while it is connected, but we have not seen many good reviews for the cables in our research, so you must continue at your own risk.

Of course, wireless mirroring is much more useful for the couch potato in all of us, and that option also comes with much newer TV models. For some time, most built-in mirror options have been available, such as the Samsung AllShare system, which only works with certain Samsung Galaxy phones, or LG & Share 39, which is compatible with both Miracast and Intel Wi-Di. devices. However, as we mentioned above, this is partly changing thanks to the addition of AirPlay 2, Apple & # 39; s long protocol for video, image and audio sharing in a wide range of new TV & # 39; s some older ones) from Samsung, Vizio, LG and Sony.

Other options are also available. For example, many Roku TVs work just like the set-top devices when it comes to mirroring. For other TVs, see your setup manual to find out if MHL or wireless mirroring are included in the package (alternatively, here is a handy list of Best Buy of some televisions with mirroring capabilities).

