How you can improve your self-esteem in 2020

When I was about six years old, my mother brushed my hair in front of the school when I asked her a question. “Am I ugly?” I asked, looking at her and my reflection in front of me.

She gasped in horror and stopped brushing my hair. She said no (cheers, mom!) And asked me where this question came from. A boy in my class had called me ugly on the playground.

It was the first time that I felt bad. But that was just the beginning of a very long, very difficult relationship with me. This boy in the playground was far from the last to call me ugly. He was certainly not the last person to make me question my self-confidence.

I know I’m not alone when I feel that way. As you read this, you may have a similar story about the first time you asked yourself loudly or softly whether you were “ugly”, whether you were “not smart”, whether you were a “bad person”. ‘

A few months after I turned 31, I reached a low point in my self-esteem. But then something snapped – I was tired of feeling bad, dislike everything about me. There are a lot of useless platitudes on the Internet about self-esteem – telling someone with low self-esteem to love themselves just won’t change it. I wanted to find tangible strategies that I could use to work on my self-esteem in my daily life.

I wrote this article for myself and for anyone who has ever wondered what to do about persistent low self-esteem.

Discuss your negative thoughts

Negative thoughts can be very convincing. I believed many of the terrible things I thought about myself. Daniel Fryer, a psychotherapist at Priory Hospital Bristol, recommends that you question your negative thoughts. “Every time you think or say something negative about yourself, you deny it by remembering something that you did well or that you did,” says Fryer. “In this way, you will replace self-criticism with self-pity.”

Psychotherapist Owen O’Kane – former clinical director of the NHS for mental health – says you shouldn’t believe everything you think. “It’s often easy to fall into patterns that misinterpret people, situations, or circumstances,” says O’Kane. “If some of your thinking patterns tend to be critical, judge, or think the worst, it can lead to inaccurate prospects.” He recommends observing and reassessing your perspectives if they tend to repeat self-criticism.

Practice unconditional self-acceptance

Our self-esteem is comparable to evaluating ourselves based on our success, explains Fryer. If you have low self-esteem, this rating can be based on what you feel is your failure. “If you base your trust on your ‘things’, you need something that works well to increase your trust, but if something goes wrong, your trust will collapse,” says Fryer.

“You are worth more than you because you are you: a human being on this planet.”

Per Fryer promotes rational emotional behavioral therapy (REBT) – one of Dr. Albert Ellis developed form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) – unconditional self-acceptance. “This makes every single person on the planet a valuable, fallible person who is capable of both success and failure,” he says.

If you need confirmation that you have to repeat for yourself on challenging days, or even every day, tell Fryer the following. “You have more value than you because you are you: a human being on this planet. Build your confidence in this idea that you have value, that you are sufficient as it is. Remember it every day.”

Keep a compliment record

Sophie Robinson-Matthews, a consultant in the Counseling Directory (a database of 15,000 professional therapists in the UK), recommends keeping a daily record of “all the positive, compliments or praise that is said about you or your work”. You may feel a little weird about it, but why not give it a try?

“If you get the same comment multiple times, keep a list out of the way, but keep this log going every day,” she says. “At the end of each week, review the log and ask yourself the following questions: What are my initial feelings when I read this log? On a scale of 0-10 (0 is not and 10 is a large amount), how much You do I think all of these positive things apply to me? “As you review the log, look at the statements you noted and ask yourself which comments do you think are true, which may be true, and which you may not believe ,

Keep a performance log

If it’s not your business to write a list of compliments, why not keep a diary of your success? “Every day, write down what you did or achieved well on that day,” Fryer suggests. This can be anything from completing a job to running a life administrator to preparing your own lunch the night before – which you are proud of.

Fatmata Kamara, nursing consultant at Bupa, a UK healthcare company, advises keeping a diary to keep track of the different feelings you have and ultimately return to some positive results. “You can also use the diary to write down a few things you like about yourself,” she says. “It may feel strange at first, but the more you practice it, the more comfortable you will feel.”

Avoid comparing yourself to others

It’s really hard to avoid comparing yourself to others – especially if you spend a decent amount of time on social media. If you’re worried about how social media affects your self-esteem, check out my article on how people protect themselves from self-comparison.

Sofie Hagen – fat acceptance activist and author of Happy Fat – suggests that you stop following social media accounts that make you feel bad. “Stop following, not be friends, hide, block, mute. Do this with every single social media account that you follow and feel bad about,” writes Hagen in Happy Fat. “Whether it’s your friend from school or which famous vlogger. It doesn’t make you petty or jealous. It only makes you a person who is vulnerable. And we are all.”

Fryer also advocates remembering that life is not a competition. “Everyone else on this planet is a valuable, fallible person. This means that he has his own successes and failures. The only person you have to compare yourself with is you,” he says.

Treat yourself as if you were treating a friend

You may notice a marked difference in the way you speak to your friends when they have a hard time with your own inner voice during a difficult time. “It’s very easy to treat yourself harshly or critically when things go wrong, with inner screams of ‘idiot’ or ‘stupid,'” says O’Kane. “Would you speak to someone you care the same way? I guess I probably don’t.”

“How we treat ourselves has a huge impact on our mental well-being. A friendly, compassionate approach to yourself will change your world and that around you,” he adds.

In his book “Over The Top” Jonathan Van Ness writes wonderfully about “learning to educate yourself” and treating yourself with compassion.

“Learning to educate yourself with reassuring, compassionate love, forgiving yourself, and learning from all of the decisions you have made to get where you are – that is the key to accomplishment,” writes JVN , “Learn to be the dream parent’s cheerleader for yourself. It was in you all the time. And no matter how bad you are, you can always relax wonderfully.”

Set limits

Sometimes my low self-esteem arouses the desire for people – please. Kamara says that people with low self-esteem feel they have to say yes to others, even if they don’t want to.

“This could make you feel overwhelmed, angry, or depressed. If you don’t feel comfortable with something, you learn to say no,” she says. “Being assertive in this way means that you value yourself and others and should help you set clear boundaries.”

Dr. Sheetal Sirohi, a counseling psychiatrist at Priory Hospital Woking, says that if you manage to improve your self-esteem yourself, you can do it well. But if you have problems, seek help. “Counseling or therapy can be a great help for self-improvement,” says Sirohi. “Others can help eliminate years of trauma and abuse that affect self-esteem. A psychiatrist and / or psychologist can not only help give instructions, but can also provide support in stressful times when you are vulnerable. “

I know that I tend to be extremely unforgiving and unfriendly to myself. My inner voice speaks to me in a way I wouldn’t dream of speaking to another person.

If you only allow me one plattitude, this is: be nice to yourself. Treat yourself to the same compassion that you would show to a friend in need.